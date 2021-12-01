Ricky Council, Morris Udeze lead the Shockers to its third straight win at Oklahoma State

CRM Reports
Wichita State guard Ricky Council IV (4) and Oklahoma State forward Tyreek Smith (23) attempt to get possession of the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.

STILLWATER, Ok. -- When the going got tough, Ricky Council IV got going.

Wichita State's second-year guard scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the final 10 minutes to help the Shockers rally from behind for a 60-51 road victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Shockers (6-1) trailed 45-38 near the midway point of the second half but finished the game on a 22-6 run. Council made five-straight shots during that stretch.

WSU scored its second road victory over a major conference foe in less than a week, having toppled Mizzou of the SEC last Friday in Columbia.

It was also the Shockers' third-straight win in Stillwater going back to 2017. Prior to that, WSU teams had been 2-15 all-time on the OSU campus.

OSU (6-2 and receiving votes in the latest Coaches Poll) missed its last nine field-goal attempts and saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

Council went 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from distance, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. The Shockers were an incredible +30 with Council on the floor.

Morris Udeze was another second-half catalyst, scoring seven of his 13 points over the final 10:13. Clarence "Monzy" Jackson added a season-high 10 points in just 17 minutes off the bench.

Craig Porter Jr. grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and stacked up four assists and three steals. Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 17 points, while Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe supplied 10 rebounds.

WSU tallied 10 steals and induced 21 OSU turnovers. It was the third time in seven games this year that the Shockers have forced 20+ giveaways and the fifth time that they've held an opponent to less than 60 points.

Helped by Council and Jackson, WSU's bench outscored OSU's 34-12. The Cowboys had entered the game as the national leader in bench points (41.3).

The Shockers outshoot the hosts 42.1 to 37.5 percent. OSU also went 9-of-19 at the foul line.

In a game of runs, OSU scored the first 10 points in each half but also struggled for long stretches against WSU's zone defense.

The Shockers dug out of a 10-0 hole with a 17-4 spurt and led by a basket at halftime, 31-29. Jackson led the charge with eight points.

WSU didn't score its first second-points until the 12:48-mark, at which point OSU had surged back in front 39-31.

Council's three with 9:22 to play turned the tide. His high-archer off the glass gave WSU the lead for good (49-48) with 5:21 left and opened up a stretch in which he accounted for nine-straight Shocker points. He added a three just over a minute later.

WSU clung to a 52-51 lead near the 2:00-mark when Council stuck a pull-up jumper from 15 feet. On the next possession, Council's teammates cleared out the lane and he blew by his defender 1-on-1 for a layup and a two-possession lead.

 The Shockers will face another Big 12 foe this weekend when Kansas State invades INTRUST Bank Arena. Sunday's tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.