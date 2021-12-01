Here are 27 girls basketball players to watch for in Butler County

The girls' basketball in Butler County is going to be as good as its been in the last few years. While Andover Central will still be really good. A lot of teams will see massive improvement and should provide some entertaining basketball this season.

Like the boy's list, here is our method: it's players we've seen, 2-3 from each team, that we think will stand out. It may not be the best player on the team because you already know who that is. I'm sure if it's your own school, you know who everyone is already anyway.

Andover

Kylie Forney - Senior

Much like Eby, Kylie Forney feels like she's been starting at Andover for five or six years. Instead, she's a senior who can handle the block well and can blockout without fouling. She can gather rebounds and points for you down load.

Brooke Eby - Senior

Eby is a part of a 1-2 punch if Kylie Forney in the post. While other teams (both Central teams) have a strong post presence, players like Eby give the other teams fits with her game. If she can develop into a nice scorer down load, this could be a dangerous team.

Brooke Walker - Sophomore

Walker was easily the most talented player on the Lady Trojan's roster last season and that will not change heading into 2022. The sophomore is a combo guard who uses her athleticism to get around defenders. She'll see more defenses geared her way this year with the graduation of Mallory Woolston but she's more than capable of handling it.

Andover Central

Maddi Amekporfor - Junior

Maddi burst onto the scene as a freshman as she's ready for her time to shine. She was really overwhelming defenses inside all last year. She's talented enough the Jaguars may provide the best 1-2 punch in the post this season. Her athleticism, paired with her ball handling skills sets her apart.

Brittany Harshaw - Senior

Arguably one of the best players in the state of Kansas. She's already going to Creighton so you better get out to see her before it's too late. She can play defense, guard all five positions and punishing defenders who try to either force her outside or get her in the post.

Ellie Stearns - Senior

Stearns stood out last season as the defenses try to key on players like Bailey Wilborn. Stearns took the time and developed a three-point shot that's Curry-like lethal in terms of accuracy. She'll handle a lot more responsibility this year but as you saw if you watched her this summer, she can handle it.

Augusta

Ella Puckett - Senior

We all know Puckett can shoot the three but if the senior can build upon her successful junior season and figure out how to take over games not by only shooting the three, this could be a dangerous ball player for the Lady Orioles who were really competitive last year despite their record.

Sydney Scott - Senior

Scott provides a unique set of skills as she is tall and athletic but she's also physical and not afraid to bang in the post. She doesn't seemed rattled through the physical contact, either. She took over a few games last year and we'll definitely see that again this season.

Avery Williams - Junior

If there is one player on the Orioles I'm excited to see how much they grew this season, it's Avery Williams. She's tall and can handle the ball on the post and shoot the three. She's the prototype to play at the next level if she can continue to develop her game.

Berean Academy

Sally Wine - Senior

The Lady Warriors lost a lot of talent from last year's team and it'll fall on senior Sally Wine to pick up a lot of pieces. She was an honorable mention all-state for Berean last season and probably will pick up higher accolades this season.

Lillie Veer - Junior

As only a sophomore, Veer joined her fellow teammate with all-league honors and was a 1A honorable mention all-state player. This is why the Lady Warriors are probably still going to finish second behind Sterling. They have a base of talent as they incorporate new players. Veer will be looked to as a leader in her junior season.

Bluestem

Lauren Donner - Senior

Donner has been on our players to watch list since her sophomore year when she made all-county for literally doing it all at Flinthills. Now, she's into year two at Bluestem and the offensive juggernaut will still shooting the lights out for the Lions.

Holli Emmons - Sophomore

While sophomores starting at a smaller school is more common than maybe, let's say Andover, Emmons started a freshman and will be looked at to do so again. She's not the tallest player but she's not one you should discount for height.

Circle

Abi Shaults - Senior

The Lady Thunderbirds don't return a lot of scoring and experience from last year's team but they do have Abi Shaults. She didn't score a lot because she didn't have to. Coaches like her game and she'll be a starter next week when they open the season. She averaged almost 14 minutes per game and that game time will be pay dividends this season.

Adie White - Senior

Senior Adie White is one of those players who you're not quite sure what you're going to get out of her but what I've taken away from coaches is she's going to be a nice pair with Shaults in the back court. Not a lot of size but they're athletic and bring leadership to a team that lost a lot last season.

Delaynie Dennison - Senior

Dennison provides size for the Lady T-Birds and will look to see her in that Maci Claycamp or Mallory Cowman role this season. At 5-foot-10, she will have some ability to grab rebounds and putting her team in the right position.

Douglass

Rebecca Hajdukovich - Junior

Arguably one of the best players in the county and the Bulldogs are happy to have her. She demands so much attention every night, her numbers may not display how good of a talent she really is. She's committed to Washburn and her game is still growing. As only a sophomore she earned second league honors. She's a pure shooter and moves well without the ball.

Joslyn DeLano - Junior

When I watched the Bulldogs last year one name stuck out to me the most and that was DeLano. It felt like No. 14 controlled the ball well, ran the offense and often provided a nice secondary punch to what Hajdukovich gave. Some consistency could help her elevate her game and maybe under coach Jantz, that can be done.

El Dorado

Regan Lattey - Senior

For the Lady Wildcats, Regan Lattey is that type of player who's been a staple in the lineup since her sophomore season. She's should be the focal point of the offense this season that should be much improved over last year. Lattey is a fighter and gives 100 percent for her team.

Gibby Baker - Junior

Big fan of Baker for the Lady Wildcats. She may not score all the points but she does what she can and does what is asked of her. She was a large spark off the bench for El Dorado last season. As Baker has improved, the Wildcats will, too.

Sydney Scholes - Junior

I was able to catch a couple of junior varsity games of the Lady Wildcats and Scholes found her niche making opposing defenses pay. She'll be a starter as a junior and be a part of this talented junior class that El Dorado has throughout the school.

Flinthills

Madison Alvord - Junior

Last season, Alvord exploded onto the season for the Mustangs and she's a large reason why they were able to lead Flinthills to their first ever appearance in the state tournament. Her physicality in the post sets her a part from others in her state.

Riggin Carney - Senior

The other reason the Mustangs made it to state? Riggin Carney. She can score in bunches, hitting double digits a few times. she was an all-SCBL selection last season and will run the offense this season under new coach, Daniel Scribner.

Remington

Kaleigh O'Brien - Junior

O'Brien joins the Lady Broncos from Halstead where was a big time player for the Dragons. She averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 steals, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for Halstead. She can finish at the rim and get to the line when she needs to do so. There's a reason why she's playing for Wheat State Elite.

Bri Hochstetler - Sophomore

As only a freshman, Hochstetler was making her mark on the always tough Heart of America League. She earned honorable mention honors and will be expected to expand her responsibility alongside O'Brien this season.

Rose Hill

Alexia Struble - Senior

She came off the bench last season but she made her mark when she was in the game. She had a few games where she was able to find some buckets and that's what Rose Hill will need this season. They lost a lot of scoring and Struble will be looked upon as one of those players who can find the scoring column this season.

Jenna McCulluch - Senior

McCulluch is one of the lone starters returning from a squad who lost more than 70 percent of their scoring last season. She'll have to develop into a consistent scorer but being a starter, there's always confidence they can do that.

