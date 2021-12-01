15th-ranked Butler Grizzlies men's basketball gives Coach Fisher best birthday present

EL DORADO — Some people want extravagant prizes for their birthdays. For Butler head coach Kyle Fisher, he just wanted a win.

That's what his team gave him on Wednesday night as the 15th-ranked Grizzlies handed the defending national champions, Coffeyville, a 61-52 beating at the Power Plant.

"You get water showers for your birthday," Fisher said when his team showered him with water bottles in the locker room after the win. "This was a really good win."

The win was Butler's ninth on the year and their first over Coffeyville in four attempts. The Grizzlies were swept by Coffeyville last season and lost the final game in Coffeyville in 2020.

It wasn't set in stone as Butler trailed for a majority of the game and never could get over the hump. However, the seniority on this roster paid off with having so many sophomores.

"I think we're a really mature team," sophomore Eden Holt said. "It helps us in those tough moments."

Holt, who transferred from UT-Martin, led the Grizzlies with 26 points. Anytime Butler needed a bucket, it was Holt who would find his way into the scoring column. He's now scored over 20 points in three of the last four games for the Grizzlies.

"I'm just showing I can play at an elite level," Holt said. "Anything I can do to help my team, that's what I'm going to do."

That's what he did all right. His pull up three-pointer at the end of the first half, pulled Butler within 23-22 at halftime. Then, in the second half when Isaac Ondekane sat with four fouls, it was Holt that helped will his team into the lead. His three-pointer with 7:12 remaining in the contest put the Grizzlies up for good.

Jaden Okon, a transfer from Hutch CC, had a massive put back dunk and Marque English had a layup to pile onto the lead. In a blink of an eye, Butler had built a 13-2 run and had a commanding 51-44 lead with 4:44 remaining.

It's a stark contrast to how Butler started the game, struggling and only scoring 22 points in the first half.

"I thought we started out timid," Fisher said. "By the end of the half we got back to ourselves and we continued that into the second half."

A key to the Butler win was their ability to get to the free throw line in the second half. After only taking four free throws, and missing three, in the first half, Butler shot 15 of 17 from the charity stripe in the second half.

Ondekane was 5 of 6 at the line in the second half. 12 of his 14 points came in the second half before he succumbed to foul trouble.

Butler will now take their hard fought win on the road to play fourth-ranked Hutchinson inside the Sports Arena on Saturday. It'll be the first time Butler and Hutch both play as ranked teams since 2015.

The Grizzlies are aware how the new-look Blue Dragons are a problem. Under new head coach Tommy DeSalme, they run the same pressure-cooking defense and high-tempo offense he ran at Cowley. While not all the pieces are there, they have shown flashes of what they are capable of.

"I think our maturity will play a big part," Holt said. "If they try to get us out of our rhythm, we just have to remain calm and play our brand of basketball."

There's also a winning streak on the line when they tip off 20 minutes after the women's game on Saturday.

"I've never lost to Hutch," Fisher said. "Hopefully, we can keep that going."

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.