Seventh-ranked Butler Grizzlies WBB remains unbeaten in blowout of Coffeyville

EL DORADO, Kansas — Last year, Coffeyville waltzed into the Power Plant and handed Butler their only home loss of the season. They then beat Butler in Coffeyville a couple of weeks later. So, to say the Grizzlies were waiting on this one would be fair to say.

"I think the sophomores had this circled after they were the only team to beat us last year," Butler assistant coach Abby Fawcett said. "It meant a little more tonight."

The seventh-ranked and unbeaten Butler Grizzlies shot lights out against the Red Ravens found the revenge in terms of an 82-51 win over Coffeyville on Wednesday night.

Butler improved to 10-0 and getting their first win over Coffeyville since March 2019. It's also the third time in the last four seasons Butler has started the season 10-0.

It was done with defense, a smothering 2-3 zone that saw Coffeyville flustered for much of the game. While they would hit a three here or there, Butler's defense who's not afraid to reach in and tip the ball away caused the Red Ravens issues.

"We wanted to try to do a little mixture of both [man and zone] to try to keep them off their game," Butler assistant coach Abby Fawcett said. "They're a great team and so that was a little edge we were hoping to just mix it up both and then luckily foul trouble."

The Grizzlies ability to get inside and get to the line gave them early momentum as Kaylee Nero hit her friends throws. Then, Jada Knight saw the lead explode to double digits with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter as Butler led 17-7.

Butler led by as many as 13 in the first half with Coffeyville not coming within eight in the second quarter as they scored the quarter's first six points. Butler's Mallory Cowman caught an entry pass and laid it up off the glass for the 25-12 lead with 8:35 remaining in the half.

Butler led 32-20 at the break.

Butler did everything they could break the game open by utlizing the three-point shot in the second half. Jada Knight hit a couple of threes to go along with her teammates being able to copy her output. Butler used all of this, partnered with their defense to push their lead into the stratosphere.

MeKayla Furman hit a 3 near the end of the third quarter that pushed the lead to 30 points, one of the largest leads against Coffeyville in the Tony Turner era in Coffeyville.

Knight hit her fourth three in the fourth quarter to push Butler's lead to 36 points in the fourth quarter and it felt as if the roof was going to blow off from the student section. Nero added one of her own as a response to a Red Raven 3-pointer and Butler had doubled up the Red Ravens, 70-35 with 7:01 to go in the game.

"We are ready every night," Nero said. "We know how to play together as a team and it's showing."

Butler put four players into double figures, with Nero being the team leaders with 17 points and nine rebounds. Knight finished with 14 points and three assists. Furman, who's fresh off a big performance, walked into triple-double territory with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

"We can just count on anyone," Nero said. "We're 12-deep and any night anyone of us can get you. I know when I'm down someone will step up and vice versa."

Butler held the Red Ravens to only 23.7 percent from the floor and 13.5 percent from the three-point line. Their defense and halftime adjustments have been a staple of their ability to put teams away, as some would say, step on their throats.

They did it against Seward, who many considered one of the best teams in the KJCCC. They did it against Pratt and both Oklahoma teams. This team knows when to put games away.

"We tell our kids at halftime that the score is 0-0," Fawcett said. "Our motto is we're a bit of a rollercoaster and this keeps us even where we need to be."

The Grizzlies will put their unbeaten record on the line as they travel to Hutchinson, a team receiving votes in the most recent NJCAA top 20 poll on Saturday.

For Butler, they've played in a lot of large games over the last few years such as a multiple Region VI finals and NJCAA appearances.

"It helps we've played in those games," Nero said. "None of us have played in that place."

Despite Butler being the higher ranked team, the Grizzlies know they have to be ready.

"It doesn't matter who's record is what," Fawcett said. "There always a tough team and it's a tough but fun rivalry game."

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.