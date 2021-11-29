Kansas high school coaches release their preseason top 10 teams for each class
Charles Chaney
Butler County Times Gazette
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their annual preseason rankings for both the boys and girls on Monday morning. Many of the No. 1 teams are reigning state champions but there are some changes and some surprises. The KBCA typically releases their rankings every Monday on their website, https://www.kansaskbca.com.
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Washburn Rural
- Olathe North
- Shawnee Mission West
- Blue Valley North
- Derby
- Dodge City
- Topeka High
- Wichita Heights
- Olathe Northwest
5A Girls
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Andover Central
- Salina Central
- Lansing
- Maize
- Bishop Carroll
- St. James Academy
- Maize South
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Emporia
4A Girls
- Bishop Miege
- McPherson
- Labette County
- Andale
- Louisburg
- Paola
- Clearwater
- Wellington
- Eudora
- Wamego
3A Girls
- Hugoton
- Cheney
- Nickerson
- Goodland
- Silver Lake
- Phillipsburg
- Thomas More Prep
- Hesston
- Eureka
- Haven
2A Girls
- Sterling
- St. Mary's Colgan
- Garden Plain
- Valley Heights
- Smith Center
- Hillsboro
- Trego Community
- Wabaunsee
- Atchison County
- Moundridge
1A-1 Girls
- Little River
- Burlingame
- St. John- Hudson
- Spearville
- Pretty Prairie
- Centralia
- Coldwater-South Central
- Doniphan West
- Victoria
- Osborne
1A-2 Girls
- Central Plains
- Hanover
- Lebo
- Golden Plains
- Hutchinson Central Christian
- Dighton
- Wheatland/Grinnell
- St. John's/Beloit
- Bucklin
- Attica
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
- Lawrence-Free State
- Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Wichita Heights
- Blue Valley Northwest
- Blue Valley West
- Blue Valley North
- Derby
- Lawrence
- Olathe South
- Blue Valley
5A Boys
- Maize
- Basehor Linwood
- Bishop Carroll
- Andover
- Blue Valley Southwest
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Hays
- Topeka Seaman
- Maize South
- St. James Academy
4A Boys
- Bishop Miege
- Louisburg
- Tonganoxie
- Rose Hill
- McPherson
- Abilene
- Buhler
- Wamego
- Parsons
- Holton
3A Boys
- Hesston
- Galena
- Thomas More Prep
- Royal Valley
- Wichita Collegiate
- Nemaha Central
- Hugoton
- Cheney
- Wichita Trinity
- Haven
2A Boys
- Hillsboro
- St. Mary's
- Wabaunsee
- Lyndon
- Inman
- Valley Falls
- Ellinwood
- Jefferson County North
- Erie
- Trego Community
1A-Div 1Boys
- Olpe
- South Gray
- Troy
- Little River
- Lebo
- Meade
- Centralia
- Wichita Classical School
- Solomon
- Frankfort
1A-Div 2-Boys
- Hanover
- Northern Valley
- Wheatland-Grinnell
- Pawnee Heights
- Axtell
- Elyria Christian
- Waverly
- Logan-Palco
- Attica
- South Barber
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.