Kansas high school coaches release their preseason top 10 teams for each class

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their annual preseason rankings for both the boys and girls on Monday morning. Many of the No. 1 teams are reigning state champions but there are some changes and some surprises. The KBCA typically releases their rankings every Monday on their website, https://www.kansaskbca.com.

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

Shawnee Mission Northwest Washburn Rural Olathe North Shawnee Mission West Blue Valley North Derby Dodge City Topeka High Wichita Heights Olathe Northwest

5A Girls

St. Thomas Aquinas Andover Central Salina Central Lansing Maize Bishop Carroll St. James Academy Maize South Kapaun Mt. Carmel Emporia

4A Girls

Bishop Miege McPherson Labette County Andale Louisburg Paola Clearwater Wellington Eudora Wamego

3A Girls

Hugoton Cheney Nickerson Goodland Silver Lake Phillipsburg Thomas More Prep Hesston Eureka Haven

2A Girls

Sterling St. Mary's Colgan Garden Plain Valley Heights Smith Center Hillsboro Trego Community Wabaunsee Atchison County Moundridge

1A-1 Girls

Little River Burlingame St. John- Hudson Spearville Pretty Prairie Centralia Coldwater-South Central Doniphan West Victoria Osborne

1A-2 Girls

Central Plains Hanover Lebo Golden Plains Hutchinson Central Christian Dighton Wheatland/Grinnell St. John's/Beloit Bucklin Attica

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

Lawrence-Free State Shawnee Mission Northwest Wichita Heights Blue Valley Northwest Blue Valley West Blue Valley North Derby Lawrence Olathe South Blue Valley

5A Boys

Maize Basehor Linwood Bishop Carroll Andover Blue Valley Southwest Kapaun Mt. Carmel Hays Topeka Seaman Maize South St. James Academy

4A Boys

Bishop Miege Louisburg Tonganoxie Rose Hill McPherson Abilene Buhler Wamego Parsons Holton

3A Boys

Hesston Galena Thomas More Prep Royal Valley Wichita Collegiate Nemaha Central Hugoton Cheney Wichita Trinity Haven

2A Boys

Hillsboro St. Mary's Wabaunsee Lyndon Inman Valley Falls Ellinwood Jefferson County North Erie Trego Community

1A-Div 1Boys

Olpe South Gray Troy Little River Lebo Meade Centralia Wichita Classical School Solomon Frankfort

1A-Div 2-Boys

Hanover Northern Valley Wheatland-Grinnell Pawnee Heights Axtell Elyria Christian Waverly Logan-Palco Attica South Barber

