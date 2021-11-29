Kansas high school coaches release their preseason top 10 teams for each class

Charles Chaney
Butler County Times Gazette
Cheney Cardinals celebrate their 60-54 championship win over Sabetha during the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament Saturday at the Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their annual preseason rankings for both the boys and girls on Monday morning. Many of the No. 1 teams are reigning state champions but there are some changes and some surprises. The KBCA typically releases their rankings every Monday on their website, https://www.kansaskbca.com.

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls

  1. Shawnee Mission Northwest 
  2. Washburn Rural 
  3. Olathe North
  4. Shawnee Mission West
  5. Blue Valley North
  6. Derby 
  7. Dodge City
  8. Topeka High 
  9. Wichita Heights 
  10. Olathe Northwest

5A Girls

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas 
  2. Andover Central 
  3. Salina Central
  4. Lansing 
  5. Maize 
  6. Bishop Carroll 
  7. St. James Academy
  8. Maize South
  9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  10. Emporia

4A Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. Labette County
  4. Andale
  5. Louisburg
  6. Paola
  7. Clearwater
  8. Wellington
  9. Eudora
  10. Wamego

3A Girls

  1. Hugoton
  2. Cheney
  3. Nickerson
  4. Goodland
  5. Silver Lake
  6. Phillipsburg
  7. Thomas More Prep
  8. Hesston
  9. Eureka
  10. Haven

2A Girls

  1. Sterling
  2. St. Mary's Colgan
  3. Garden Plain
  4. Valley Heights
  5. Smith Center
  6. Hillsboro
  7. Trego Community
  8. Wabaunsee
  9. Atchison County
  10. Moundridge

1A-1 Girls

  1. Little River
  2. Burlingame
  3. St. John- Hudson
  4. Spearville
  5. Pretty Prairie
  6. Centralia
  7. Coldwater-South Central
  8. Doniphan West
  9. Victoria
  10. Osborne

1A-2 Girls

  1. Central Plains
  2. Hanover
  3. Lebo
  4. Golden Plains
  5. Hutchinson Central Christian
  6. Dighton
  7. Wheatland/Grinnell
  8. St. John's/Beloit
  9. Bucklin
  10. Attica

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

  1. Lawrence-Free State
  2. Shawnee Mission Northwest
  3. Wichita Heights
  4. Blue Valley Northwest
  5. Blue Valley West
  6. Blue Valley North
  7. Derby
  8. Lawrence 
  9. Olathe South
  10. Blue Valley

5A Boys

  1. Maize
  2. Basehor Linwood
  3. Bishop Carroll
  4. Andover
  5. Blue Valley Southwest
  6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
  7. Hays
  8. Topeka Seaman
  9. Maize South
  10. St. James Academy

4A Boys

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. Louisburg
  3. Tonganoxie
  4. Rose Hill
  5. McPherson
  6. Abilene
  7. Buhler
  8. Wamego
  9. Parsons
  10. Holton

3A Boys

  1. Hesston
  2. Galena
  3. Thomas More Prep
  4. Royal Valley
  5. Wichita Collegiate
  6. Nemaha Central
  7. Hugoton
  8. Cheney
  9. Wichita Trinity
  10. Haven

2A Boys

  1. Hillsboro
  2. St. Mary's
  3. Wabaunsee
  4. Lyndon 
  5. Inman
  6. Valley Falls
  7. Ellinwood
  8. Jefferson County North
  9. Erie
  10. Trego Community

1A-Div 1Boys

  1. Olpe
  2. South Gray
  3. Troy
  4. Little River
  5. Lebo
  6. Meade
  7. Centralia
  8. Wichita Classical School
  9. Solomon
  10. Frankfort

1A-Div 2-Boys

  1. Hanover
  2. Northern Valley
  3. Wheatland-Grinnell
  4. Pawnee Heights
  5. Axtell
  6. Elyria Christian
  7. Waverly
  8. Logan-Palco
  9. Attica
  10. South Barber

