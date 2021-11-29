Here are 26 boys basketball players to watch for in Butler County

With basketball season right around the corner in Butler County, we decided to try and share some players you should watch this season from each team.

Some of our method: it's players we've seen, 2-3 from each team, that we think will stand out. It may not be the best player on the team because you already know who that is. I'm sure if it's your own school, you know who everyone is already anyway.

Andover

Eli Sheltar - Junior

Last season as only a sophomore, Shetlar stepped into a specific role and it was gangbusters for the Trojans. This season, he'll take on more responsibility and expected to play more crunch time minutes. His 37 percent from deep was second best on the team last season. He's considered the 14th best prospect in the state by Prep Hoops in the 2023 class.

Chris Harris - Junior

If you don't know who Chris Harris is yet, give it a couple of weeks and you might. The junior who didn't see any action on varsity last year had a blow up summer on Buddy Buckets AAU team and the Trojans are expecting big things from him. At 6-7, he'll provide a real challenge for opposing posts.

Joshua Kim - Freshman

When a freshman is expected to play varsity minutes at a 5A school, the potential is pretty good. Much like Harris, Kim's summer was all buckets and no lie. The scouts seemed to love him as he put in the work.

Andover Central

Skyler Clevenger - Senior

It took him a moment from adjusting from a sharpshooter on a state tournament team the previous year to be "the guy." When he adjusted, Clevenger was one of the best guys in the AVCTL. From what I'm told, he's worked on his game and is more confident heading into his senior year. Expecting big things from him this year.

Brian Perry - Junior

When you think of Perry as a junior, you hesitate because he played and started almost every game last year and was a key to the turn around towards the end of the year for the Jags. Expect Perry to expand his game this year. Being able to get into the paint, create contact and draw the foul can really elevate his game.

Kobe Smith - Junior

The Jags welcome in Wichita Southeast transfer, Kobe Smith, who averaged 9.2 points per game for the Buffs last season. The kid can ball as PH has him ranked as the eighth best player in the 2023 class. He's a combo guard that can run multiple positions. He'll work on his shooting a bit to improve his game but he's a great addition for Central.

Augusta

Josh Burton - senior

Last year, Josh Burton was a role player off the bench and this year is expected to play significant minutes. It always felt when the Orioles needed a bucket last year, Burton was a guy who could go get that bucket. It's not a flashy in a sense like Brendan Parker but Burton gets buckets.

Gavin Kiser - sophomore

At 6-4, Kiser's size will be an immediate advantage for the Orioles as they have to replace Ely Wilcox in the post. Kiser is a physical presence and a naturally gifted athlete. He's expected to play a large role for Augusta this season.

Kaden McDaniel - junior

McDaniel is a stretch wing player who can shoot it from the outside or take you inside. As the season grows, he's going to grow more confident of taking defenders to the rim. He averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year and I expect those numbers could reach 13-15 points per game this season.

Berean Academy

Austin Thiessen - senior

The 6-4 senior will have big shoes to fill with Chase Wiebe graduating. He's shown he can do it and the history of Berean shows it as well. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last year for the Warriors.

Bluestem

Malachi Jimenez - sophomore

At 6-3, Malachi Jimenez provides a unique size advantage for some 3A schools. For Bluestem, it could provide them a boost over those other Tri-Valley teams. Jimenez should see a major boost to his varsity minutes this year as a sophomore.

Landon Wilson - senior

Wilson is one of those do-it-all players for the Lions. He can shoot, defend and is fast, so expect him to be able to push the ball if needed. He's a leader at Bluestem on and off the court. He should have a solid senior season.

Circle

Luke McGinnis - Senior

Senior Luke McGinnis is a bucket getter. He averaged almost 16 points per game last year for the T-Birds, so you can expect the same type of production this season. He'll be looked at to help replace the production of Drew Middleton.

Trevor Cowman - Junior

I'm a big fan of Trevor Cowman. When talking to opposing coaches, they say he's a physical presence and as only a junior, he's going to be a handful for the AVCTL-III for the next couple of seasons. Last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Ty Smith - Junior

Smith is a budding basketball player as well as the football star. He's fast and can get by defenders on the dribble. His speed helps him stay in front on the defensive side. Consistency will be the key for Smith this year. A lot of coaches tab his as one of the best talents in the league.

Douglass

Jordan Stoffel - Junior

The Stoffel dynasty at Douglass is continuing with Jordan. He had a nice 2020-21 campaign and will lead the Bulldogs this season under a new head coach. He's an all around player that you would call a two-way player. He'll run the point for the Bulldogs this season.

Brock Stiner - sophomore

Really enjoyed watching Brock Stiner play as a freshman last year. He may not have been the biggest or best player on the court. He gave it his all and that's what you want out of those freshman players. Give it 100 percent and let the ball bounce. That's what Stiner did. He should be more of an impact player this season for Douglass.

El Dorado

LJ Berkstresser - Junior

Berkstresser has been the best player on the floor for the last two years and it will not be any different heading into his junior season. He took an elevated approach last year, finding different ways to score. He's a large reason why the Wildcats are expected to be in the hunt for a nice seed in the playoffs.

Je Kemboi - Senior

So much raw potential with Kemboi for El Dorado. He never notice if he gets down on himself for making a mistake, he just gets back and battles. He figured out how to get ot the line in the second half of the season and it was a difference in how the Wildcats played. The Wildcats will go as high as Kemboi well let them.

Connor Clausing - Senior

It's nice to have a body like Clausing down low because he can bang with them when the officials let them play. Last season, Clausing averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. If he can stay out of foul trouble and stay on the floor, it's going to force defenses to guard him and give players like Kemboi and Berkstresser more 1-on-1 action.

Flinthills

Hunter Lowmaster - junior

Seeing Lowmaster as only a junior feels weird because he's been so dominate for the last two seasons. He can score buckets in bunches and uses his size to over take opposing defenses. He has foul issues but if he was able to develop an outside shot, the junior could be lethal.

Nate Becker - Junior

Becker is another one of those talented junior players who can score in buckets. He had a splendid freshman season and followed it up with a solid sophomore campaign. He'll want to try and take it to the next level on defense if the Mustangs are going to take that next step.

Remington

Braden Scribner - Senior

While excelling on the football field, Scribner is an all-around athlete that can shoot the rock, too. He'll runt he point for the Broncos and after averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year, his game gives me Russell Westbrook vibes. Expect him to find more of his teammates as they return a lot of experience from last year's squad.

Sam Entz - Junior

When Entz played last season, he was efficient, scoring almost eight points a game and pulling down for rebounds. He can take you off the dribble or hit it from outside. COVID messed up his sophomore season. He's hoping for a more consistent year this year.

Rose Hill

Adriel Smith - Senior

If we're talking the most pure shooters in Class 4A, look no further than Adriel Smith. The senior just lit it up nuclear style like Steph Curry. He averaged 24.1 points per game last season, good enough for second in Class 4A and seventh overall. He'll be a key for opposing defenses but I don't know if that'll be enough to slow him down. Maybe the coaches won't be disrespectful this season by putting him on the second team all-league.

Kellan Simoneau - Junior

Playing varsity minutes since he was a freshman, Simoneau should have another big season. He has been a three-point dead-eye for the last two seasons and could even see a jump in production as a junior and now he's looked upon as a leader.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.