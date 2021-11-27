St. James Academy Thunder get 4Q score to beat Andover Central Jaguars at 4A state football

TOPEKA, Kansas — St. James Academy quarterback Jackson House snuck across the goal line early in the fourth quarter to put the Thunder ahead by seven and they would never look back.

St. James won their second consecutive state title by beating Andover Central, 28-21.

Central finishes the season 11-2.

"These are a great group of young men who fought their hearts out today," Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. "It just didn't work out today. Credit to St. James."

It appeared the game was going to go in Central's favor as Mason White intercepted a pass on the game's opening drive to set up the Jaguars in fantastic field position. The Jaguars only needed six played to punch it into the end zone on a 3-yard run by senior Ashton Barkdull.

After Kai Kunz threw an interception, the Jaguars blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt by St. James. They would then march down the field in 10 plays, churning up 4½ minutes of the clock. Barkdull punched in his second touchdown on the afternoon, with another 2-yard run, giving Central a 14-0 lead with 7:40 remaining in the half.

The Thunder (9-4) never wavered. They kept their cool and eventually things broke in their direction. They responded on the ensuing drive when they faked a punt from Blake Boydson to Tyler Claiborne for the new set of downs. Then, House found Tiave Watts on a 51-yard strike that saw Watts bob and wave through the Central secondary for the score and to cut the Jag's lead in half.

St. James then blocked the punt of Central on the next drive. A holding penalty killed the drive after a big run by Kunz. The holding call was for only 10 yards but in high school football the foul is from the spot of the infraction, making it essentially a 16-yard penalty. The Jaguars could never recover and the punt was blocked on the net play.

"We shot ourselves in the foot at times and those make it hard to overcome," Tuttle said. "Just in the fourth you know, second half, we just didn't respond as many times we need to."

Central finished with eight penalties for 82 yards. Four of the penalties were unsportsmanlike infractions.

The Thunder converted two third downs and a fourth down and Watts punched it in for the tie right before halftime at 14-all.

Barkdull had himself a game, finishing with 123 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Any time they needed a down, it was his hard running that kept the Jaguars in it.

He was rewarded once again in the third quarter. After Kunz scrambled on a fourth down to pick up the first down by a hair, it was Barkdull that would barrel his way into the end zone for the 21-14 Central lead with 4:39 remaining in the third.

From then on, it would be a Thunder difference.

House found Claiborne on a 25-yard strike for the game-tying score and then he would run in a touchdown on the next drive for the go-ahead score.

"The way our kids came out and just fought so hard," Tuttle said. "They've been doing that the whole time in the playoffs, and so that's what we need to do to stay in it and we're close."

Central was able to stop St. James with 4:40 remaining but they eventually would turn it over on downs.

For Central, this run ends for those seniors who have won 30 games over the last three seasons. They've been to two state title games (2019) and many of them have been starting for the last three seasons. Some, like Drew Daniels, have been starting since his freshman season.

"We've known since about seventh grade we had a chance to be really special," senior defensive end Isaac Sheeran said. "I couldn't ask for a better team couldn't ask for a better group of brothers to play for. They're the reason we come out here every day in practice every day, it's for them, it's for each other. It's not any one individual person."

Central had unfinished business this season after being upset by eventual state runner-up Arkansas City last season. They were locked in and with transfer quarterback Kunz, Central rushed through their schedule and set up this state title bout.

"We're looking like we had an empty hole quarterback spot and he [Kai Kunz] filled that perfectly," Sheeran said. "It took a couple games for him to get used to the way we run things. That fit perfectly."

It's more than just the quarterback. This close-knit senior team has pushed everyone to be better and you've seen it in their productions int he playoffs. They rolled through the playoffs.

"It's all team work," Barkdull said. "A lot of us and doing track and we hate to lose. We are always pushing each other and making sure we are pushing each other."

Over the last three years, the Jaguars didn't lose much, only four losses since 2019.

While there will be holes to fill next season, the Jaguars are appreciating where they reached and as a public school, what they they were able to accomplish.

"We're proud of what we did," Barkdull said. "We were one of the closest teams from our side of the state in years."

It's the closest 4A state title game since Buhler won in 2013.

"I couldn't ask for a better team and community," Sheeran said. "It has been a blessing ever since we came here from Washington state."

St. James Academy 21, Andover Central 14

Andover Central 7 7 7 0 — 21

St. James Academy 0 14 7 7 — 28

AC - 3-yard TD run by Ashton Barkdull (Isaac Saye kick).

AC - 2-yard TD run by Barkdull (Saye kick).

SJA - 51-yard TD pass from Jackson House to Tiave Watts (Malcolm Russell kick).

SJA - 2-yard TD run by Watts (Russell kick).

AC - 2-yard TD run by Barkdull (Saye kick).

SJA - 25-yard TD pass from House to Tyler Claiborne (Russell kick).

SJA - 1-yard TD run by House (Russell kick).

RUSHING: Central — Barkdull 21-123; Kunz 11-79; Tabor 2-9; Rees 1-3; Stupka 1-1. TOTAL: 36-215. St. James — House 15-46; Watts 6-22; Brady 2-8; Claiborne 2-4; Niesen 2-0. TOTAL: 27-80.

PASSING (c-a-i-yds-td): Central — Kunz 4-10-1-13-0. St. James — House 17-32-2-255-2; Boydson 1-1-0-9-0.

RECEIVING: Central — Stupka 1-8; Barkdull 2-2; Ek 1-3. St. James — Claiborne 5-90; Niesen 5-77; Watts 2-53; Huston 2-14; Stanley 2-10; Wheeler 1-11.

FIRST DOWNS: Central 7, St. James 13. CONVERSIONS-3RD DOWN: Central 2 of 9 (22%), St. James 3 of 13 (23.1%). CONVERSIONS-4TH DOWN: Central: 3 of 4 (75%), St. James: 4 of 4 (100%) FUMBLES-LOST: Central 1-0; St. James 2-1. PENALTIES-YARDS: Central 8-82; St. James 1-5.

