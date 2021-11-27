MeKayla Furman scores 32 as Butler Grizzlies women's basketball doubles up Pratt

Lionel Tipton

EL DORADO – Pratt’s women’s basketball team wasn’t expected to provide much of a challenge for the 10th-ranked Butler Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

And things went pretty much true to form, as Butler (9-0, 4-0) jumped to a 40-18 halftime lead and cruised to an 88-44 victory at the Power Plant. Pratt changed coaches shortly before the season began and only dressed out six players.

Sophomore MeKayla Furman provided much of the fireworks, scoring 23 of her game-high 32 points in the first half. Furman, a COVID junior from the Oklahoma City area, hit 14 of 17 from the field, including two three-pointers. She received help from fellow Oklahomans Kaylee Nero and Syncere Harrod with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Normally, such a lopsided victory would bring nothing but smiles all around.

Not so for head coach Mike Helmer.

Helmer said he was disappointed in Butler’s play – especially when possessing such insurmountable odds and fresher legs.

“I’m not happy at all with the way we played (Saturday night),” Helmer said. “I thought they played harder than we did. I think they looked over there and saw that they had six players and went through the motions. That type of stuff will get us beat in the long run.”

Or in Jayhawk Conference play.

Butler’s next three games – at home to Coffeyville and at No. 21 Hutchinson and Dodge City – look to be much tougher.

With this next three-game stretch approaching, Helmer may be relieved to see Christmas break arrive.

“We’ve got ‘Murderers Row’ the next three,” he said. “Those games are relatively tough. We’ve got Coffeyville, Dodge, Hutch – all three great teams, great records and great coaches. We’ve got to be ready.”

After that stretch, Butler will finish off 2021 at home to Cloud County and at Barton County, which upset Hutch, 58-54, on Saturday.

In addition to doubling Pratt (2-6, 1-3) on the scoreboard, the Grizzlies also doubled the Beavers’ rebounding total, led by eight apiece from Furman and sophomore Mallory Cowman, who switched to basketball this season after playing as a freshman on Butler’s volleyball team. Ashlei Kirven, another COVID junior, had seven rebounds to go with her eight points.

Furman’s performance was a bright spot, Helmer said.

“Overall, it was her best offensively, but I also thought she better defense, too (Furman had four steals),” he said.

In all, Butler forced 27 Pratt turnovers, possibly because of the depth advantage and fresher legs.

“We’ve got the deepest team in the country, in my opinion,” Helmer said. “So, being able to bring people at them in waves hurt them a little bit.

“But we’ve just got to play with more intensity.”

The Grizzlies have been challenged on the road somewhat, emerging with close victories at Northern Oklahoma-Enid (six points), Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (two points) and Colby (eight points). But no team has ended up closer than 18 points thus far at the Power Plant.

Those lopsided victories allow Helmer to get all his players in and give his bench players playing time.

“We haven’t had a game where somebody hasn’t gotten in yet, so I’m good,” he said.

Pulling in players from the Sooner State has provided many benefits for Helmer and the Grizzlies.

“We’ve had a nice run from Oklahoma kids for the last 6-7 years,” he said. “It’s made it easier to recruit those kids, because the kids before them have done well.”

Familiar faces on the Grizzlies roster helped Furman decide on Butler, Helmer said.

“We had a couple of her (high school) teammates here already when she transferred in, so that helps,” he said.

Furman said she wasn’t fazed by seeing Pratt’s small roster.

“My mindset was (to) put the foot on their neck,” she said. “We’re 12-deep, so we had an advantage. Coach (Helmer) told us to push the ball.”

Furman’s point total came in just 25 of the game’s 40 minutes. Conversely, sophomore Chariah Daniels played all 40 minutes for the Beavers.

With the tough road ahead, Furman said she realizes the challenge presented.

“There’s three good games back-to-back,” she said. “We’re going to be in the gym every day, (watching) film, weight room, and working on whatever we need to work on.”