Butler men's basketball picks up double-digit win over Pratt Beavers

Lionel Tipton

EL DORADO – Veterans Day has come and gone, but there was another type of Veterans Day on Saturday at the Power Plant.

The 20th-ranked Butler Grizzlies placed four of five starters in double figures, led by COVID junior Eden Holt’s 22 points, and were never headed in an 85-71 victory over Pratt.

In addition to Holt, the Grizzlies (8-1, 3-1) also had 16 points from COVID junior Marque English, and sophomores Treylon Payne and Caleb Golden had 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The fifth starter, freshman post Isaac Ondekane, almost made it into double figures with nine points.

Butler took a 46-29 halftime lead over Pratt (5-4, 1-3), but the Beavers – who outrebounded Butler, 43-31, managed to chip away in the second half, taking advantage of a couple of Grizzlies scoring droughts.

The Grizzlies were never threatened, mainly because of their success on three-pointers. Butler hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc, compared with Pratt’s 1-for-12 showing (7.1 percent).

Holt and English led the way with two three-pointers each.

Butler coach Kyle Fisher said he found those contributions encouraging.

“We haven’t shot it very well as a team through the conference season,” he said. “It was good to see those guys shoot the ball well, going 12 of 25 from three(-point range). We’re a good shooting team. I was never concerned about our shooting – maybe frustrated about how we were shooting it from three. I knew it was just a matter of time before we’d have a night where we shot it right around 50 percent.”

The largest scoreless period went from the 7:22 mark of the second half, when Ondekane made the first of two free throws, to the 3:36 mark, when Holt hit both free throws. By that time, the Grizzlies’ lead had shrunk from 75-49 to 77-60, producing a final score that was much closer than in the first half. Pratt was able to chip away at the lead by grabbing offensive rebounds and sticking them back in or getting extra shots at the hoop.

This might not be cause for concern, except that the Grizzlies must face perennially tough Coffeyville at home and at Hutchinson, Dodge City and No. 21 Barton before Christmas break arrives.

“I thought we played good for a majority of the game,” Fisher said, “probably until about the 7- or 8-minute mark left in the game. I thought we kind of took our foot off the gas. At 7:22 (left), we led by 26 points. From there, we lost our pace, we lost our aggressiveness (and) they started getting everything to go around the basket off offensive rebounds and drives. So, as well as we played for a while, we’ve got to do a better job of finishing games in this conference.”

Wednesday’s game against defending national champion Coffeyville, which is receiving votes in the NJCAA Division I men’s poll, is always a personal game for Fisher, who came to Butler after serving as top assistant to the Red Ravens’ Jay Herkelman.

“Going against my former crew, it’s always a tough, physical battle,” Fisher said. “(They’re) one of the best defensive teams that we’ve seen, so we’ll have to play really well. We’ll certainly have to finish games against Coffeyville.”

It is a December that has been well-highlighted on the Grizzlies’ calendars, Fisher said.

“We’ve circled this whole month of December with five games to go (a home game against Cloud County is also included),” he said. “All good teams, and they’re coming at us really fast. I talked to our team that we’re going to need everybody to play well, be a part of things and have good, crisp practices to make it through this stretch.”

Pratt’s wingspan also created problems, Fisher said.

“They’re a big, physical team,” he said. “They don’t shoot it great, but they’re really good around the basket. They got 18 offensive rebounds, a lot of close catches and a lot of layups. That’s where they’re going to get the majority of their points.

“The rebounding in the last eight minutes just wasn’t good enough of a finish to the game.

“(But) any time you get a 26-point lead in this conference, you’re playing pretty good basketball.”

Butler is reaping the benefits of stellar ballhandling in the backcourt, led by Holt, Payne and sophomore Keyon Thomas.

“Eden has unbelievable ball skills,” Fisher said. “Even under pressure, he’s always in total control of the ball. His decision-making is good. He can organize things. He had (a team-high) six assists, I believe, five in the first half. His assist-to-turnover ratio is like 4-1. He’s very good with the ball. He always makes the right play.

“He always wants to win. It’s good to have a point guard that’s got that edge.”

Holt said it’s a mature mindset.

“We want to go into practice every day and take it seriously,” he said. “Coach, he stays on us on working hard and keeping our maturity at a high level. Maturity, at this level in the Jayhawk (Conference), is what you need to win.”

Holt said that running the show is something in which he takes pride.

“We’ve got to have a high level of production to get everything done (this year),” he said. “Games are played in runs, and we understand that as mature as we are. We take pride in letting the game develop and stressing the things that we do in practice.

“We’re trying to come out of this 3-0. We don’t want to show any fear; we’re ready for everybody in conference.

“It’s a matter of confidence, and that’s what it is at this point.”

Fisher said there’s a lot of value to experienced players, especially those helped by an extra COVID year.

“Any time you have sophomores – guys with experience – it helps you,” Fisher said. “It’s the equivalent of having seniors at the four-year level, where you’ve got guys who know what’s expected of them, they know what’s coming through conference play. They have a mature mindset, an everyday mindset. When you have the approach that those guys have, you’re going to be a lot more comfortable, more confident (and) you’re going to play good basketball.”

English is a bit of a prodigal, earning honorable-mention all-conference at Butler as a freshman and averaging 11 points, spending last season at Northern Colorado, then returning to the Grizzlies for a COVID year. Essentially, he has picked up where he left off at Butler.

He said he’s enjoying being able to be back with the Grizzlies.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “This place feels like home. It feels like family. When I decided to leave (Northern Colorado), coach ‘Fish’ talked to me, and I couldn’t tell him ‘no.’ He took a chance on me after my post-grad year at prep after high school, so it feels good to be back home.”

Even though he still feels at home, things are different this time around.

“The game itself, I feel like it’s slowed down,” English said. “The experience I’ve had and then to come back, it’s not easier, but the growing aspects of the game have slowed down.”

There’s a lot of difference between three-pointers from him and those from Holt and Thomas (both 5-foot-10). English stands 6-6 and can elevate much more.

“Being an undersized forward, I think it helps to space out our floor,” English said. “I can shoot, and I’ve got guard skills. Whenever you play with bigger guys, I can drive by and create for my teammates.”

Fisher praised what English brings to the team.

“He’s an everyday guy,” Fisher said. “He competes as good as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s the ultimate teammate, and he can really shoot the basketball.”