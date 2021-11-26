Here's who the AVCTL high school basketball coaches picked to win their respective leagues

With basketball season right around the corner, we decided we were going to repeat some of our mistakes our ideas and reach out to the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League coaches and see what they thought on the upcoming season.

We did this in football. There were a couple of hang-ups in the fall and we learned from our mistakes. Instead of having teams rank their own team in the rankings, they omitted them by having the coaches only rank the other teams within their division.

We wanted to do this for two reasons. Coaches see the teams more than anyone with the film they watch and the research they do. We've seen this done at the professional and collegiate levels and think a top league like the AVCTL deserves it as well.

We messaged all 52 coaches and in all, we received 51 of them back. Pretty great returns from all coaches in the AVCTL.

When everything finally came into order, we were left with eight preseason favorites in each league. Some, such as McPherson girls being the unanimous decision, was an obvious one. Then, we had some surprises. We'll let you determine those.

Here are the preseason coaches' predicted order of finish for all four levels of the upcoming 2021-22 AVCTL season:

Girls

AVCTL-I

Derby Maize South Maize Hutchinson Salina South Campus Newton

The preseason favorite, Derby, returns Addy Brown and she should be a force to reckon with at 6A. The Panthers went 18-5 and lost to Dodge City in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Brown, now a junior, helping down low. Last year, she averaged 18.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers will also see senior Tatum Boettjer, who was a first-team all-league last year, continue her tandem with Brown.

Maize South has Avery Lowe back this season, too. The 6-2 junior will provide a distinct advantage for the Lady Mavericks this season and a good reason why they were picked second in the league.

AVCTL-II

Salina Central Andover Central Andover Eisenhower Goddard Valley Center Arkansas City

Salina Central may be one of the most stacked teams coming in back not only Class 5A but the state of basketball this season. They return all five starters from last year's state quarterfinal qualifier. Aubrie Kierscht leads the way with her 20.0 points per game last season. She's a combo guard who can shoot it on the outside (46 percent) or take you to the rim in and draw contact (84 percent on almost 4 FTs per game).

Andover Central returns three starters from last year's Class 5A state runner-up team, including Brittany Harshaw, the two-time All-State player. She's back for her senior season. She's developed into a dangerous threat outside and just has the size to body anyone up. They will be replacing Bailey Wilborn (Maine University) and Jaden Newfarmer (Washburn) and that could be an issue for the Jags. Under coach Stana Jefferson, you know the Jaguars will be in contention.

AVCTL-III

McPherson Circle Winfield Augusta Buhler El Dorado

Grace Pyle is gone but the McPherson Lady Bullpups are still here. While they are replacing a handful of seniors who left along with Pyle, like Emma Malm and Kassidy Beam, they still have plenty of talent left on the court. Lauren Labertew and Peyton Howard are a lethal 1-2 punch and earned all-league honors from last season.

Circle is replacing a slew of starters from last season, including senior Kimalee Cook, who was the league defensive player of the year. She was their leading scorer and led them in multiple categories.

AVCTL-IV

Andale Wellington Clearwater Wichita Collegiate Mulvane Rose Hill

While Andale has to replace Katelyn Fairchild, they still have a lot of talent to go around. They return a bulk of their scoring from last season, including McKenzie Fairchild. She nearly averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 8.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She also averaged 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Juniors Kelli Wegerer and Annabeth Baalman will be big helps as well as they are picked to win the league this season.

Wellington returns Ali Zeka, one of the best post players in Class 4A, and that immediately makes the Crusaders an instant contender in the AVCTL-IV. Senior point guard Airalyn Frame is back. She was a second-team all-league selection last year. Look for Shiney Hughes and Ashlyn Gerten to be impact players as well for Wellington.

Boys

AVCTL-I

Maize Derby Campus Maize South Hutchinson Newton Salina South

The Class 5A defending champions are your preseason favorites to win the AVCTL-I this season. While most rankings go by last season, Maize returns loads of talent from last year's championship ball club. Avery Johnson returns after leading the Eagles in scoring a year ago. Kyle Grill, who was a first-team all-league selection last season, is back. Maize has to replace Jacob Hannah and Winston Bing, but they'll be stacked either way.

Derby returns their top three scorers from last season, including Fontaine Williams, who is the fifth-highest recruit according to PrepHoops.com. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a junior. Jameer Clemons and Amari Thomas will help round out the three-headed monster for Derby.

Myles Thompson is gone from Hutch and Sterling Chapman is gone from Campus. While Campus has a group of young stars, it's going to be interesting if anyone steps up and becomes that next legend for either school.

AVCTL-II

Andover Andover Central Salina Central Eisenhower Valley Center Arkansas City Goddard

For Andover, they lose a historic senior class that went 40-3 over the last two seasons. However, they're still pretty loaded. Eli Shetlar is a sharpshooter from outside that had him second in scoring on the team last year. BJ Redic and Brady Strausz played significant minutes on last year's squad as sophomores. Matt Rudy, who started for the Trojans early in the year, should see his minutes bump up. Chris Harris, who didn't see varsity minutes, had a big summer and is expected to contribute right away. Josh Kim will be playing varsity minutes as a freshman.

Andover Central is still trying to recapture the magic from the last few years. After a rebuilding year last year, coaches have them pegged to be back near the top in coach Tyler Richardson's second season. They return a wealth of experience in Brian Perry, Skyler Clevenger and Max Holcomb, who came strong at the end of the season.

AVCTL-III

McPherson Buhler Augusta Circle El Dorado Winfield

The Bullpups return Seth Madron, who is one of the top players in the 2022 class, and Jayden Dukes from last year's team that finished tied with Augusta and Buhler for the league title. Eli Pyle has graduated, but expect the Bullpups to reload once again. Darriene Gibbs returns as well as only a junior to help the Bullpups. Expect a young core to step in in the seniors that graduated place.

Buhler has to replace all-world Max Alexander who could score in buckets. However, Jack Voth returns as a junior. He was a first-team all-league selection last year as a sophomore. Isaiah Hernandez could light it up for three returns for his senior year. They will have to replace players like Reed Scott, but Buhler was a secure second pick.

AVCTL-IV

Rose Hill Andale Wichita Collegiate Wellington Mulvane Clearwater

The Rose Hill Rockets return Adriel Smith, a dangerous player on both sides of the floor. He was a first-team all-Butler County and second-team all-league last year. He averaged 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as the Rockets climbed their way to the Class 4A state tournament last season. Smith's 24.1 PPG was seventh in all of Kansas last season and the second most in Class 4A, only behind Buhler's Max Alexander. He'll have Kellan Simoneau, who's been seeing varsity minutes for the Rockets since he was a freshman.

For the rest of the league, it's a toss-up, really. With Andale and Collegiate being separated by one point and last year's winner, Mulvane, without Trey Abasolo, dropping towards the bottom. Collegiate will be themselves but they will have some holes to fill. Andale returns Nathan Nemecheck, a 6-1 swing guard who can get buckets for the Indians. It's going to be interesting when football is over how quickly Andale gets into basketball mode.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.