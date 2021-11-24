10th-ranked Butler Grizzlies women's basketball impressive in blow out win over Northwest Kansas Tech

GOODLAND, Kansas — Ashlei Kirven made 10 of her 11 shots on Wednesday night and that would be more than enough for the 10th-ranked Butler Grizzlies.

Kirven finished with a career high 21 points as the Grizzlies rolled over Northwest Kansas Tech, 98-58.

Butler is now 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in KJCCC play.

The Grizzlies never trailed in the game, jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the game's first couple of minutes. Kamiyah Lyons hit two free throws with 5:00 remaining int he first quarter and Butler had their first double digit lead of the game. Northwest Tech would never get any closer.

Kirven made a jumper with 4:19 remaining in the first half to give the Grizzlies their first 20-point lead on the night. Kirven scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half.

After scored 52 points in the second half against Seward on Saturday afternoon, the Grizzlies continued their prolific offense against Northwest Tech as they shot 65 percent in the first half and scored 50 points for the second straight half.

They came close in the second half, scoring 48 and calling off the dogs when the lead was already well secured.

The lead ballooned to nearly 30 when Emily Mandamin and MeKayla Furman teamed up to hit a slew of threes, pushing the Butler lead to 66-40 with 4:26 remaining int he third quarter.

Towanda's Mallory Cowman made an easy lay up to put Butler up 75-45 in the early part of the fourth quarter.

In all, Butler shot 59.7 percent on the night and 9 of 17 from beyond the three-point line.

The entire starting line up for the Grizzlies shot almost 69 percent on the night (22 of 32). Cowman had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies. Madamin added in 11 points off the bench as well. She also had three assists on the night.

Furman was an efficient 9 of 11 from the floor for 19 points and five rebounds.

Butler held Northwest Tech (2-5, 0-3) to only 41 percent shooting on the night and forced them into 22 turnovers that led to 29 Grizzly points.

The Grizzlies get back into conference action on Saturday night at the Power Plant against Pratt (2-5, 1-2). Butler head coach Mike Helmer has never lost to Pratt during his tenure at Butler (22-0).

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.