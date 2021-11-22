Tyson Etienne's free throws propels Wichita State over UNLV

Wichita State Athletics

LAS VEGAS – Tyson Etienne sank two free throws with three seconds left to give Wichita State a 74-73 victory over UNLV on Sunday night in the Roman Main Event third-place game.

Etienne scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half for the Shockers (4-1), who trailed by as many as 11 points with 16:36 to play in the game before rallying.

Etienne hit five second-half threes, including four over the final 6:31. He finished 6-of-12 overall from deep, matching his career-high.

UNLV scored on a put-back with 5.3 seconds left to take a 73-72 lead.

Out of a timeout, WSU inbounded to a streaking Etienne in the backcourt. The 6-2 guard dribbled to the near sideline and across half court before bowling into UNLV’s Keshon Gilbert who was whistled for a blocking foul.

Etienne drilled both free throws to send the Shockers home victorious. It was their first Las Vegas win in five tries, spanning three different trips.

Freshman Kenny Pohto put up 12 points on 3-of-7 three-point shooting and Ricky Council IV added 10 points and three steals.

Bryce Hamilton paced UNLV (3-2) with 18 points and Jordan McCabe paired 11 points with eight assists.

UNLV shot 60 percent through the first 30 minutes of the game (24-of-40) before missing 10-straight shots. Gilbert’s putback in the closing seconds ended a 10-minute field goal drought for the Rebels, who finished at 49 percent. They made 9-of-19 threes and were a perfect 14-for-14 at the foul line.

WSU shot 43.1 percent for the game on 12-of-30 three-point shooting and cashed in 12-of-15 free throws.

The Shockers out-rebounded UNLV 28-25 and won the turnover battle 18-16.

UP NEXT:

WSU plays a pair of true road games, Friday at Missouri (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and next Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Oklahoma State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+).