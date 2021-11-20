A look at KSHSAA Championship 2021 high school football brackets heading into the title game

The sub-state round of the KSHSAA playoffs is over and there were a lot of exciting games. Now, we're heading into the last week of the season known as championship weekend.

Here's how the brackets are looking for the title games.

Class 6A

Championship Game: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Derby

Class 5A

Championship Game: Mill Valley vs. Maize

Class 4A

Championship Game: St. James Academy vs. Andover Central

Class 3A

Championship Game: Frontenac vs. Andale

Class 2A

Championship Game: Rossville vs. Beloit

Class 1A

Championship Game: Olpe vs. Inman

Class 8-Man Div. I

Championship Game: Little River vs. Meade

Class 8-Man Div. II

Championship Game: Axtell vs. Wheatland/Grinnell

Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.