A look at KSHSAA Championship 2021 high school football brackets heading into the title game
The sub-state round of the KSHSAA playoffs is over and there were a lot of exciting games. Now, we're heading into the last week of the season known as championship weekend.
Here's how the brackets are looking for the title games.
Class 6A
Championship Game: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Derby
Class 5A
Championship Game: Mill Valley vs. Maize
Class 4A
Championship Game: St. James Academy vs. Andover Central
Class 3A
Championship Game: Frontenac vs. Andale
Class 2A
Championship Game: Rossville vs. Beloit
Class 1A
Championship Game: Olpe vs. Inman
Class 8-Man Div. I
Championship Game: Little River vs. Meade
Class 8-Man Div. II
Championship Game: Axtell vs. Wheatland/Grinnell
