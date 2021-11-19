Former Butler Grizzlies QB Justice Hansen signs with Wroclaw Panthers

Former Butler Grizzlies quarterback Justice Hansen will continue playing professional football in the European League of Football.

Hansen played at Butler Community College for the 2015 season, where he helped the Grizzlies win a share of the KJCCC title as he played in nine games.

Hansen, from Edmond, Oklahoma, transferred to Butler from the University of Oklahoma where he was the No. 140 recruit in the 2014 class. He was a the fourth highest rated pro-style quarterback in his class, behind the likes of Kyle Allen, who's with the Minnesota Vikings.

Other notables in his recruiting class: Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook.

During his one season at Butler, he threw for 1,694 yards on 77.3 percent passing. He had 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He also ran for 226 yards and scored four touchdowns.

After Butler, Hansen went to Arkansas State where he excelled for the Red Wolves.

He passed for 2,719 yards and 19 touchdowns his sophomore years and by his senior season he was named the Sunbelt Conference Player of the Year. During that senior season.

During his senior season for Arkansas State, Hansen threw for 3,447 yards, eclipsing the 10,000-yard career mark and threw for 27 touchdowns. He threw for 83 touchdowns in his three years in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

In all three seasons, Hansen completed 62 percent of his passes for 10,133 yards to go along with his 83 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

He also ran for 964 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three seasons. Not to be left out, he caught four passes for 95 yards.

After college, he had mini-camp try outs with the Los Angeles Rams and eventually signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Dec. 2019 of the Canadian Football League. However, COVID-19 saw the end of his time in Canada.

The European League of Football, also known as the EFL, has many former NFL Europe teams still playing today. The league mainly consists in three countries, Germany, Poland and Spain. In 2022, the league will expand to Turkey and Austria.

Wroclaw, a team that was founded in 2013, joined the league in 2020 after playing in various leagues before.

