Butler County women's basketball force 40 turnovers, outscore Friends JV team by 85 points

In Butler County's last game against Tabor College's JV team, the Grizzlies weren't satisfied with their defensive performance. They knew they had to do better, but in a game against Friends University's JV team, the Grizzlies showed no mercy.

The Grizzlies ended up having their largest margin of victory through the first three games of the season with a 117-24 win over the Falcons.

Everything was working for the Grizzlies and they never took their foot off the pedal. In the first quarter, they outscored the Falcons 25-8. The eight points from Friends would be the most they would score in the quarter.

"I wasn't happy about our defense in the last game, but I was happy about it today," said Butler County head coach Mike Helmer. "We've been nationally ranked for the last couple of years on defense, so my expectations are what we did after the first quarter."

The Grizzlies showed their dominance, especially on defense, as they outscored Friends 33-3. Butler County didn't allow a basket from the field. The three points came from the free-throw line.

Butler County didn't just force tough shots. In the game, the Grizzlies forced 47 turnovers, and 22 of them ended up as steals. The Grizzlies took advantage of those turnovers as 66 points were scored off of them.

"Everyone always asks us 'what style of offense we run,' but we really just run defense into offense," said Helmer. "The more we run it, the better we are, but it starts with that defense."

Grizzlies had six players in double figures, but Cymirah Williams led the way with 18 points and shooting 9-for-9 from the field. She also added two assists and two rebounds.

Emily Mandamin, Mallory Cowman, Kaylee Nero, MeKayla Furman, and Syncere Harrod were the other players with double-digit points. Harrod finished one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Cameren Downs led the way for the Grizzlies with 10 assists.

Although Butler County won by 93, there are a few things the Grizzlies hope to improve upon.

"We need to be more consistent in many areas," said Helmer. "Coming out of halftime, we couldn't hit our backdoor opportunities in our offense. We slowed the game down in the last four minutes and that's all we worked on. We just have to work on that stuff in practice, because we will be playing better teams throughout the rest of the season."

Butler County will travel to Enid, Oklahoma, to take on Northern Oklahoma College-Enid with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

