Butler men's basketball upsets second-ranked Indian Hills

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Butler Grizzlies weren't ranked in the preseason poll but when they come out next week, they may move up after Saturday night.

Treylon Payne paced Butler with 19 points as the Grizzlies went on the road and stunned second-ranked, Indian Hills, 77-68 in the final of the Reed Overhead Doors Classic.

Butler improves to 3-0 on the year.

Butler built a 10-point lead in the first half when Keyon Thomas hit two free throws to give Butler a 19-9 lead with 12:23 remaining. By the 8-minute mark, Indian Hills had closed within three but the Grizzlies would not be wavered as they answered back with a three from RJ McGarthy and two free throws from Eden Holt.

McGarthy hit his second three of the half to put Butler back by double digits with two minutes remaining in the half.

The Grizzlies led 37-32 at the break.

Payne hit a three coming out of halftime and saw Indian Hills push to get back in the game and pull within 40-39 with 18:06 remaining.

The Warriors (1-1) would eventually take the lead, 46-45, with 13:41 but Butler would respond with a 9-0 run that would give Butler some breathing room.

Topeka West's Shawn Warrior made a lay up with 8:47 remaining and Butler's lead ballooned back to double digits, up 59-49.

IHCC made one final push, getting within 64-63 with 2:45 remaining. However, as they had all game long, Butler had a response. They ended the game on a 13-5 run, by hitting back-to-back 3s and going 5 of 6 at the free throw line down the stretch.

Seven of Butler's nine players scored at least seven points. Eden Holt, despite the poor shooting performance, found a way to get to the line, going 6 of 6 and finishing with 11 points to go with his four rebounds and four assists.

McGarthy finished with nine points on 3 of 9 three-point shooting.

Indian Hills has been a junior college basketball power for more than 30 years and have appeared in 16 national tournaments, including seven of the last eight. So, this marks as a high quality win for the Grizzlies program.

Butler will be back on the hardwood next week on Wednesday, Nov. 10 against Kansas City Kansas Community College at the Power Plant. That game will take place 20 minutes after the end of the women's game.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.