What you need to know about Coffeyville hosting Butler in the KJCCC playoffs first round

It's been a wild week for Butler with all the forfeits. However, everyone must move on and for Butler, that means they have to travel to Coffeyville in the first round of the KJCCC Playoffs.

Coffeyville, all though not happy with having to play Butler, will be ready as all Jeff Leiker teams are.

Coffeyville? Butler? KJCCC Playoffs? It's like history repeating itself.

KJCCC Playoffs

The KJCCC playoffs will have four games going simultaneously on Sunday. It's something they've done in year's past. So, the conference kept the same format despite many concerns about conflicts against the Chief games.

One big worry was the championship game on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. The Chiefs play the Cowboys and they were worried about going head-to-head but that game received a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, so those who aren't going to the game can finish both games.

No. 7 Fort Scott (2-6) is traveling to No. 2 Independence (7-1) at 1 p.m.

Independence, who is ranked eighth nationally, beat Fort Scott, 56-6 on Sept. 18.

No. 6 Highland (2-6) will be at No. 3 Hutchinson at 1 p.m.

Hutch beat Highland, 20-7 three weeks ago in Highland.

No. 5 Dodge City (3-5) will have the shortest trip, just up the road to No. 4 Garden City (5-2).

Garden City already beat Dodge City once this year, a 49-0 win in Dodge.

The winner of the Coffeyville-Butler game gets the winner of the Garden-Dodge game next week, with the highest seed hosting.

C'Ville beats Butler

It feels like a millennia ago but Coffeyville has already beat Butler once this season, a 35-21 win in El Dorado. Butler threw a pick-6 and then it was Star Thomas who punished Butler in the second half.

The Grizzlies fell behind early and it felt like they expelled all of their energy getting back into the game. They did have two big TD passes in the second half to try and get back into it but the defense appeared gassed and Coffeyville made them pay.

The Red Ravens also put win on the board last year at home as Thomas scored with no time remaining in the COVID-19 season, with Red Ravens winning that one, 29-28.

It's the first time since 1996 and 1997 that Coffeyville has won back-to-back games against Butler. That was also the last time Coffeyville won three consecutive against Butler.

Running back by committee

It's a unique season for Butler, as they haven't needed that one running back to take over a game for them as they have in year's past. It's been a running back by committee and they all bring their own style when they carry the ball.

All six running backs have at least 32 carries. They all have at least two touchdowns. Butler is led by All-American, Adarius Thomas with 504 yards and five touchdowns. While he isn't needed to be that explosive back from two years ago, he can do it if needed.

Paris Brown who didn't play in the first two games of the year, has really started to find his own rhythm. He's scored all six of his touchdowns over the last four games.

Kevontae McDonald feels like he's been at Butler for four years, also has six scores for Butler.

The only down fall of this committee is KJ Shankle is out for the year with a foot injury. He'll probably be the main back next season if he doesn't head to a four-year school.

Playoff Buddies

Having Butler and Coffeyville play in the KJCCC playoffs is a blast from the past. During the KJCCC's 33 year run of the conference playoffs, the two teams have met 19 times, with 10 of them coming in the championship game.

Butler is 13-6 all time against Coffeyville in the KJCCC playoffs. They are 6-3 in road playoff games against the Red Ravens.

Butler is 53-13 all-time in the KJCCC playoffs and 8-11 on the road.

Coffeyville is 34-26-2 (two ties in Wheat Bowl, the top two teams met in a bowl game for the conference title). The Red Ravens are 30-9 all-time at home in the playoffs.

Butler and Coffeyville have met seven times in the first round, where Butler leads those games, 5-2 (3-0 in El Dorado, 2-2 in Coffeyville).

Here are some playoff notes and they're heavily layered with Coffeyville and Butler, two of the most successful teams in the conference's history.

Of the 33 championship games held through 2013:

All but one (2009, Fort Scott) featured Butler, Coffeyville or Garden City as the home team. The 2009 game was also the only one not held in Butler, Finney, Montgomery or Sedgwick counties.

28 were held at either Butler, Coffeyville or Garden City (Three were held in Wichita and one in Augusta with Butler as the home team in each of them; one was held in Fort Scott).

Either Coffeyville or Garden City was the host every year from 1989 to 1997.

Butler hosted 11 — one was held in Augusta (1987). They were the designated home team for the three games held in Wichita (2006-08). The Grizzlies appeared in each of the last eight and won the last four. They also appeared in 15 of the last 16 title games (2005 was the exception) and won 13 of those (lost in 2000 and 2009).

Coffeyville hosted 10, but only one after 1997.

Garden City hosted 8, but none after 2001.

Hutchinson played in eight, but was never the home team.

Cowley County, Highland, Independence and Pratt have never appeared in any. Dodge City has appeared in only one (2005).

Butler hosted (and won) each of the last four championship games. The Grizzlies appeared in each of the last eight.

Fort Scott's win in the 2009 championship game denied Butler the title for the only time in an eight-year stretch between 2006-2013.

Thank you to Scott Nuzum for the factoids about the conference playoffs.

What time is the Butler vs. Coffeyville game, and how to watch

Who: No. 8 Butler (0-8) at No. 1 Coffeyville (6-1)

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium — Coffeyville, Kansas

Watch: KJCCC Network

Listen: KTBL 88.1 FM Butler Student Radio (El Dorado) | 97.5 FM & KNSS 1330 AM

Series: Coffeyville leads the series 49-44-2

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.