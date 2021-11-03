Butler CC's football coach Tim Schaffner suspended three games

The fallout from Butler Community College's football team using an ineligible player continues.

Butler's head coach Tim Schaffner has been suspended for three games according to multiple sources.

Butler, who had to forfeit six wins due to using an ineligible player were notified Monday night of the allegations and the forfeits were handed down on Tuesday.

The school denied any knowledge the player had played two years already and was ineligible to play at a junior college. The NJCAA saw fit for the Grizzlies to forfeit their wins and send them plummeting down to the bottom of the KJCCC standings and are the bottom seed of the playoffs that start Sunday.

Schaffner, who's in his seventh season was suspended on Wednesday as another punishment to the ineligible player.

When reached for comment, the college did not respond.

The suspension means Schaffner, who has been at Butler since 2005, he will not coach for the upcoming Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference playoffs. If the Butler is eliminated at any point before the championship game, the suspension will carry over to next season.

This season, Schaffner won his 50th game in the win over Garden City before it was negated. In his seventh season, Schaffner finally had the Grizzlies going in the right direction, winning their four final games.

However, someone has to pay a punishment outside of the forfeits and many around the conference anticipated more punishment coming other than the forfeiture of games.

Butler had a season to forget a year ago, where they only won two games, along with having two games cancelled due to various reasons. They lost on the last play of the game to Coffeyville and Independence scored late. They also lost to Garden City after a lot of players departed after graduation.

This season started out frustrating with a 50-28 loss to Independence but each week, the Grizzlies were getting better. They stunned the defending national champions on their home field, and won some big games. They scored 200 points in a span of three games that will go into the record books as losses now.

In six seasons, Schaffner has led Butler to a 44-21 record (.677 winning percentage). He helped Butler win two Bowl games, the 2018 and 2019 Midwest Classic Bowl. His 44 wins ranks him third all-time in Butler history among wins. He's also third all-time in games coaches for the Grizzlies.

It's unknown who's going to coach Butler in the KJCCC playoffs. The choices are most likely Brice Vignery or Steve Braet. Vignery, the offensive coordinator for Butler for the last six seasons, He's been an assistant at Butler for the last 11 seasons. Then, Braet, the hall of fame coach who's been coaching at Butler for 42 years. He's the only connection for Butler for all six national titles.

Butler is set to play at Coffeyville, the KJCCC's top seed in the conference tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m. Winner gets either Dodge City or Garden City.

