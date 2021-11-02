KJCCC announces playoff changes due to game forfeits by Butler Grizzlies football

The Butler Grizzlies football team has to forfeit their six wins according to the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Butler reportedly used an ineligible player for seven of their eight games, including all six wins this season. The reported player remains unnamed at this time.

The Butler County Times-Gazette reached out to Butler for an official comment and nothing has been returned as of publication time. We'll update if and when they give an official statement.

Butler is now 0-8 on the season, with losses to Fort Scott, McDougle Prep, Highland, Garden City, Hutch and Dodge City.

The Grizzlies have seen a turn around this season and had had won four straight contests before the conference announced the changes. They had beaten Highland (41-7), McDougle Prep (86-6), Fort Scott (73-3) and Garden City (24-23) to vault themselves into a home playoff game against Dodge City.

That is no more.

Now, Butler will go on the road to top-seeded Coffeyville, a team who beat Butler, 35-21, earlier this season. The Grizzlies with their 0-8 record will be the KJCCC's eighth seed and if they are able to pull out some wins, they will travel on the road the entire time. Butler had been very tough on the road, winning all of their games before the forfeit, going 3-0 this season.

If Butler can run the table and get to the championship game at Riverfront Stadium, they'll still have an opportunity to win the conference championship.

We'll have more into this breaking story as it develops

2021 KJCCC Playoffs

First round

All games at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7

No. 8 Butler (0-8) at No. 1 Coffeyville (7-1)

No. 5 Dodge City (3-4) at No. 4 Garden City (5-2)

No. 6 Highland (2-5) at No. 3 Hutchinson (5-2)

No. 7 Fort Scott (1-7) at No. 2 Independence (7-1)

Second round

High seeds host on Nov. 14

Butler/Coffeyville winner vs. Dodge City/Garden City winner

Highland/Hutch winner vs. Fort Scott/Independence winner

Championship game

at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas

1 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.