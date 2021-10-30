Augusta Orioles volleyball wins two matches in 4A state pool play

Emmie Boese

Special to Butler County Times-Gazette

Augusta makes state tournament berth after 13 years

The words win state in where their minds everyday since the 2021 volleyball season started. They did not win state and their season ended in pool play but the Augusta Volleyball Program went to the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship for the first time since 2008 under Head Coach Kynnedy Myers.

“We had it posted on our practice wall and every day they went up and touched that poster that we were going win state, so it’s been in our mind evert single day since we started the season and I think that’s made is work harder at practices, made us work harder in games and it’s gotten us to where we are today,” Myers said.

Augusta had eight seniors on their team season and were all contributors to their team’s success in the tournament and throughout the regular season. The senior’s leadership helped the underclassman step up in times during the season when injuries were present.

Earlier in the season, Augusta had three seniors out with injuries due to concussions and a sprained ankle. This forced the underclassman to have to play without them for two games in their previous tournament.

Myers said the underclassman having to play without senior leaders on the court helped their team become stronger and have more confidence going into the state tournament. Myers has been the head coach of the program for a year, and gained confidence about the season when she met with the seniors for the first time.

“I knew this team was going to be special because of the senior leadership that we were going to have,” Myers said. “They’ve honestly carried us through this entire season.”

When Augusta got to state they were faced with nerves right away after dropping their first match in the tournament to Baldwin in two sets. Augusta’s players walked off the court after the Baldwin game with a disappointed look on their face. Myers said her team’s mindset in the tournament changed after realizing they could put that game behind them.

“I knew there was a chance that was going to happen,” Myers said. “What I told the girls the most important thing is to let go of that game. You played one game at state now. Nobody has an advantage up against us. We have to go out and play as hard as we can because it’s all a mental game from here.”

Augusta won both of their matches in pool play Labette County and Ottawa. However, they were unable to move on to the state semifinals today due to set won percentages. Augusta finished with an overall 30-10 record on the season.

Game 1: Baldwin 2, Augusta 0

Augusta – 22;9

Baldwin – 25;25

Game 2: Augusta 2, Labette County 1

Augusta – 25;20;25

LC – 17;25;23

Game 3: Augusta 2, Ottawa 0

Augusta – 26;25

Ottawa – 24;20