What you need to know about Butler traveling to Garden City Broncbusters on Saturday and how to watch

Welcome to the playoffs... sort of.

Your Butler Grizzlies are traveling to Garden City for what is essentially a playoff game with no elimination as the winner secures the No. 3 seed in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference playoffs that begin next week.

A win and you're most likely hosting Dodge City. A loss for Butler and they'll host Hutch in what should be a high intensity match up at BG Products next Sunday.

For Garden City, they have a little bit more at stake in this one. A loss for them would send them to Hutchinson for a rematch with the Blue Dragons, a team that's already beat the Broncbusters in Garden City this year.

Not your typical Broncbusters

The days of Jeff Sims' style teams running the ball down your throat are over, these Broncbusters can throw the ball and they're about as balanced as you can get, with only 37 yards separating their total rushing and passing yardages.

Credit Tom Minnick for getting the Broncbusters to this point where they can either run it it or throw it on you. Against Coffeyville last week, GCCC threw it for over 300 yards and then the previous week against Dodge City, they had over 300 yards rushing.

Last year when the two met, GCCC ran for 480 yards and scored 52 points. That Butler defense has changed and if we saw 52 points from Garden City, it would be a bit of a shock.

Rhett Ricedorff transferred from Chandler Gilbert CC in Arizona and in his first year has the Broncbusters humming offensively. Ricedorff leads the Broncbusters in psasing, with 879 yards on the season. He's thrown four touchdowns and is averaging 219.8 yards per game this season. Don't expect him to get out and run on you with normalcy. He only had 10 carries on the season for 16 yards.

That running will be left up to William Knight, University of Delaware transfer, and Dedrick Talbert, Southern Univ. transfer, are a sophomore tandem that has combined for over 800 yards on the season and 12 touchdowns. It's a Thunder and lighting type of duo, with Talbert bringing the Thunder and Knight with the lightning speed.

Going for No. 50

For Butler head coach Tim Schaffner, the last couple of seasons have seen their ups, like winning 10 games and a bowl in 2019 to last year's debacle of a 2-4 season. With all that season, the long time Butler coach is going for win No. 50 on Saturday against Garden City.

He's won three in a row to get him into this position, with big time blow out wins that have a combined point total of 200 points.

In his career at Butler, Schaffner is 49-16 in seven seasons as head coach. He's helped the Grizzlies win the KJCCC once and coached them to three bowl games, two of them were wins.

Since Schaffner’s arrival in 2005, Butler has an overall record of 130-27 (.828).

Arizona connection

Tom Minnick spent 11 seasons out in Arizona coaching Arizona Western football to national prominence. With the shut down of the Arizona CC football programs, his transition to Garden City is almost seamless after Jeff Sims left for Missouri Southern.

Of his 62 rosters players, eight come from the state of Arizona. Only seven are from the state of Kansas.

interestingly enough, four of the eight from Arizona play on a non-NJCAA junior college program in the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference that was formed after the sanctioned NJCAA teams closed their doors.

Taking care of the ball

After turning it over 13 times in their first two games, the Broncbusters have done a fantastic job of taking care of the ball. They've only turned it over twice since, two interceptions.

Because of their ability to take care of the ball, their turnover margin has increased dramatically. They have forced 15 turnovers this season, with five coming in the last two games, both wins.

In the 52-40, Garden City win last year, Butler had an interception and couldn't turnover the Broncbusters.

Tough place to win

For Butler, winning in Garden City hasn't been easy. While Butler is only 0-2 in Garden City since 2014, it's still tough to go out there win, leaving Schaffner winless in the Beef Empire as head coach.

Since the 2016 season, Garden City has compiled an impressive 22-6 record. Though, the Broncbusters are 0-2 at home this season, with losses to Independence (26-13) and Hutch (24-16).

All-time on the road against Garden City, Butler is 19-22. Since 2000, Butler is 8-5 in Garden City.

Next week

Butler begins their road to a KJCCC Championship. Where that will be played won't be known until after Saturday's game. We do know the KJCCC Championship Game will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas at 1 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 21.

What time is the Butler Community College at Garden City Community college game and how to watch

Who: RV Butler (5-2, 4-2 KJCCC) at No. 10 Garden City (4-2, 4-2 KJCCC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Where: Broncbuster Stadium — Garden City, Kansas

Watch: KJCCC Network

Listen: KTBL 88.1 FM Butler Student Radio (El Dorado) | 97.5 FM & KNSS 1330 AM

Series: The all-time series between Butler and Garden City is tied 41-41-3.

