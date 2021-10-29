Remington Broncos roll in Class 1A playoff win over Ellinwood

It's been a good season for the Remington Broncos as they're going to finish over .500 for the first time since 2010.

On Thursday night, they made sure their season will last at least another week. The Broncos dispatched of Ellinwood in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, 40-13.

The win improves Remington 5-3 on the season, their most since that 2010 as well. It will set up a date with Smith Center, a storied high school program in the state.

A win over Smith Center next week would match the combined win total of the last two seasons for Remington.

Senior Braden Scribner, who is coming off an exceptional game against Elkhart, showed out again on Thursday. He sprinted 78 yards on a scramble with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter for the early 8-0 lead.

He found Sam Entz on a 15-yard strike and the Broncos went up 14-0 in the second quarter.

After an Isaac Jury interception, the Broncos came back with Scribner's second touchdown pass of the night. This time he found Duke Kinley on the stop-and-go route. In a matter of a couple of drives and the Broncos had built a 22-0 lead.

Kinley picked up his second touchdown on a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:20 remaining to put Remington up 28-0.

Remington would lead 28-0 at the half.

David Fasnacht would score his sixth touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run.

Scribner would cap off the night when he found Rhett Boughfman on the touchdown pass with 2:04 remaining in the game, giving Scribner three touchdown passes on the night.

With four touchdowns on the evening (1 run, 3 pass), Scribner now has 19 touchdowns on the season to easily lead Remington on offense. He was 6 of 10 passing for 80 yards.

As a team, Remington ran for 325 yards on 40 carries and added in three more interceptions.

As stated previously, the win matches up a regional game against Smith Center (8-1) on Friday, Nov. 5. The two schools will be meeting for the first time and on the line will be a sectional game the following week.

Smith Center advanced on a forfeit by Wichita Independent, a team who had been dealing with injuries all season long and it decimated their numbers.

The Broncos will be going for their first 3-game winning streak since 2014.

Remington 40, Ellinwood 13

Ellinwood;0;0;0;13—13

Remington;8;20;6;6—40

