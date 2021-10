Week 9 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 16-4 (80%)

County picks: 9-1 (90%)

Overall: 111-49 (69.4%)

Overall county picks: 56-17 (76.7%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

WICHITA EAST 38, Garden City 30

OLATHE SOUTH 21, Blue Valley North 14

Class 5A

ANDOVER 35, Salina South 7

Eisenhower 28, HAYS 24

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 42, Wellington 7

Winfield 20, INDEPENDENCE 14

Miege 63, TONGANOXIE 7

CIRCLE 26, Rose Hill 14

AUGUSTA 14, El Dorado 12

Class 3A

PARSONS 18, Prairie View 7

Concordia 31, COLBY 21

Class 2A

SILVER LAKE 35, Atchison County 21

HILLSBORO 56, Douglass 24

Class 1A

REMINGTON 47, Ellinwood 12

STERLING 27, Bluestem 21

8-Man I

BURLINGAME 48, Burlington 0

Yates Center 42, CHASE COUNTY 40

SEDAN 60, Flintihlls 14

8-Man II

Norwich 42, SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED 34

Hanover 32, OSBORNE 26

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.