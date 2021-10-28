Flinthills football playoff upset bug falls short against Sedan

It's not the way you'd expect a team who hadn't been in the playoffs in 13 seasons to come out but the Flinthills Mustangs hit the Sedan Blue Devils in the mouth right away and for a large portion of the first half, it was a back and forth battle.

However, Sedan would get the best of the Mustangs on Thursday night, eventually sending them home to a 74-24 mercy-rule. However, after 13 years of no playoffs, it's the start of something special for coach Chase Casteel.

"I was proud of the boys for coming out and fighting," Casteel said. "Our motto has been never give up and never roll over. We didn't do that tonight."

Kendall Pinkerton put the Mustangs up 8-0 on a 10-yard run five seconds into the game. After Sedan returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, Flinthills did it again. This time, it was junior Hunter Lowmaster finding Tiler Slaughter-Scott for the 4-yard touchdown pass.

The only bad part is Sedan took another kick to the house.

While Flinthills scored once again, this time a 14-yard touchdown run by Pinkerton, giving Flinthills a 24-22 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter.

"I was extremely happy with the points we put up but in the back of my head not enough clock was eaten up," Casteel said.

That's when Sedan stepped up. They forced Flinthills into multiple turnovers on downs. A key one came with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Flinthills went for it on fourth on their own 17-yard line. One play after the turnover on downs, the Blue Devils struck again and it felt like a back breaker.

"Our previous punt didn't go very far," Casteel said on going for it on his own 17-yard line. "I liked our chances of picking up the first down another short punt and trying to run it out to the half."

Sedan led 52-24 at the break and came out quickly, putting the game away and advancing onto the next round.

For the Mustangs, it's a much improve season over year's past. They have talented waiting in the wings for another run at the playoffs next season. Four of the five losses for the Mustangs have come against teams who are in the final 16 remaining teams in Division I.

Coach Casteel is excited and ready to get back at it as they have a big group returning. Flinthills is expecting nine sophomores and three juniors returning and a big group of freshman coming up.

"We have a great group of guys who we will bring back and we can continue to build on what we started here," Casteel said. "I'd love to get back out there and start on next season tomorrow."

Sedan 74, Flinthills 24

Flinthills;24;0;0;X—24

Sedan;28;24;22;X—74

F - 10-yard TD run by Kendal Pinkerton (2PAT good)

S - 62-yard kickoff return for TD by Dameion Hatten (2PAT good)

F - 4-yard TD pass from Hunter Lowmaster to Tiler Slaughter-Scott (2PAT good)

S - 60-yard kickoff return for TD by Levi Dowell (2PAT fail)

S - 11-yard TD run by Brec Long (2PAT good)

F - 14-yard TD run by Pinkerton (2PAT good)

S - 33-yard TD run by Long (2PAT fail)

S - 14-yard TD run by Long (2PAT good)

S - 16-yard TD pass from Long to Isaiah Smilko (2PAT good)

S - 18-yard TD run by Long (2PAT good)

S - 15-yard TD pass from Long to Smilko (2PAT good)

S - 8-yard TD run by Long (2PAT good)

S - fumble recovery for TD by Hatten

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.