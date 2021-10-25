Here are the final Kansas high school football rankings for the regular 2021 season

Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings to one person, who then tallies the totals for the poll. No one sees what others voted until the end of the rankings. This limits one poll from influencing another poll.

Voting comes from around the state: El Dorado, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Salina, Topeka and Wellington.

Here's Week 8 rankings for comparisons.

This week's rankings are below:

Class 6A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (6), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Maize South (52-14). This week: vs. Wichita Southeast (0-8)

2. Blue Valley, 7-1... LW 2

Last week: def. BV Southwest (42-14). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission South (1-7)

3. Manhattan, 7-1... LW 4

Last week: def. Emporia (57-0). This week: vs. Wichita North (1-7)

4. Junction City, 7-1... LW 3

Last week: def. Highland Park (48-8). This week: vs. Campus (1-7)

5. Washburn Rural, 7-1... LW 5

Last week: def. 5A No. 10 Topeka Seaman (42-31). This week: vs. Wichita West (2-6)

6. Blue Valley Northwest, 7-1... LW 6

Last week: def. BV West (21-0). This week: vs. KC Harmon (0-5)

7. Lawrence, 6-2... LW 8

Last week: def. 6A No. 7 Free State (27-19). This week: vs. Topeka High (2-6)

8. Olathe North, 6-2... LW 9

Last week: def. Olathe NW (35-13). This week: vs. Olathe East (1-7)

9. Lawrence Fee State, 6-2... LW 7

Last week: lost to 6A No. 8 Lawrence (27-19). This week: vs. Wichita South (2-6)

10. Olathe West, 6-2... LW 10

Last week: def. SM East (45-34). This week: vs. SM North (1-7)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Dodge City (6-2)

Class 5A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (4), 7-1... LW 3

Last Week: def. Wichita Heights (35-7). This week: vs. Goddard (0-8)

2. Mill Valley (1), 7-1... LW 4

Last Week: def. SM North (55-0). This week: vs. Highland Park (0-8)

3. Wichita Northwest, 6-2... LW 6

Last Week: def. 5A No. 5 Hays (61-40). This week: vs. Valley Center (2-6)

4. Bishop Carroll (1), 6-2... LW 1

Last Week: lost to Wichita East (26-19). This week: vs. Hutchinson (4-4)

5. Spring Hill, 7-1... LW 2

Last Week: lost to Eudora (33-7). This week: vs. KC Schlagle (0-7)

6. Hays, 6-2... LW 5

Last Week: lost to 5A No. 6 Wichita Northwest (61-40). This week: vs. Eisenhower (5-3)

7. Salina Central, 6-2... LW 8

Last Week: def. Salina South (49-14). This week: vs. Liberal (4-4)

8. Maize, 6-2... LW 7

Last Week: def. Hutchinson (42-14). This week: vs. Newton (2-6)

9. Andover, 6-2... LW NR

Last Week: def. Goddard (49-13). This week: vs. Salina South (1-7)

10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4-4... LW 9

Last Week: def. BV North (35-14). This week: vs. KC Washington (3-4)

Dropped out: Topeka Seaman (5-3)

Receiving votes: Topeka Seaman (5-3), Eisenhower (5-3), Maize South (5-3)

Class 4A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Basehor-Linwood (6), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. Pittsburg (34-27). This week: vs. Labette County (0-8)

2. Andover Central, 7-1... LW 2

Last Week: def. Arkansas City (35-0). This week: vs. Wellington (2-5)

3. Buhler, 7-1... LW 3

Last Week: def. 4A No. 9 Circle (76-0). This week: vs. Abilene (0-8)

4. Chanute, 7-1... LW 4

Last Week: def. Labette County (56-0). This week: vs. Bonner Springs (1-7)

5. Wamego, 7-1... LW 4

Last Week: def. Abilene (45-7). This week: vs. Great Bend (0-8).

6. Bishop Miege, 2-6... LW 6

Last Week: lost to St. James Academy (45-28). This week: at Tonganoxie (4-4)

7. Mulvane, 6-2... LW 7

Last Week: def. Wellington (40-26). This week: vs. Ulysses (2-5)

8. Atchison, 7-1... LW 9

Last Week: def. KC Washington (21-20). This week: vs. Fort Scott (1-7)

9. McPherson, 6-2... LW 10

Last Week: def. Augusta (56-28). This week: vs. Winfield (2-5)

10. St. James Academy, 4-4... LW NR

Last Week: def. 4A No. 6 Bishop Miege (45-28). This week: vs. Louisburg (4-4)

Dropped out: Circle (5-3)

Receiving votes: Augusta (5-3), Circle (5-3), Piper (5-3)

Class 3A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (6), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. 3A No. 2 Wichita Collegiate (29-6). This week: vs. Hugoton (4-4)

2. Holton, 8-0... LW 3

Last Week: def. Jefferson West (54-0). This week: vs. Santa Fe Trail (2-6)

3. Cheney, 8-0... LW 4

Last Week: def. Larned (56-20). This week: vs. Clearwater (3-5)

4. Southeast of Saline, 8-0... LW 5

Last Week: def. Scott City (42-0). This week: vs. Marysville (2-5)

5. Wichita Collegiate, 7-1... LW 2

Last Week: lost to 3A No. 1 Andale (29-6) This week: vs. Pratt (6-2)

6. Riley County, 8-0... LW 6

Last Week: def. Marysville (25-13). This week: vs. Russell (4-4)

7. Girard, 8-0... LW 7

Last Week: def. 3A No. 10 Frontenac (13-6). This week: vs. Caney Valley (5-3)

8. Topeka Hayden, 7-1... LW 8

Last Week: def. Bishop Ward (31-28). This week: vs. Hiawatha (4-4)

9. Holcomb, 6-2... LW NR

Last Week: def. Hugoton (61-21) This week: vs. Hesston (4-4)

10. Galena, 7-1... LW NR

Last Week: def. Baxter Springs (37-16). This week: vs. Burlington (4-4)

Dropped out: Concordia (6-2), Frontenac (6-2)

Receiving votes: Concordia (6-2), Frontenac (6-2), Pratt (6-2)

Class 2A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville, (6), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. Mission Valley (51-6). This week: vs. Republic County (3-4)

2. Wellsville, 8-0... LW 2

Last Week: def. West Franklin (49-0). This week: vs. Erie (3-5)

3. Silver Lake, 6-2... LW 4

Last Week: def. Pleasant Ridge (59-24). This week: vs. Atchison County (6-2)

4. Osage City, 7-1... LW 5

Last Week: def. Humboldt (42-30). This week: vs. Southeast Cherokee (5-3)

(tie) Hoisington, 7-1... LW 6

Last Week: def. Beloit (7-6) This week: vs. Ellis (3-4)

6. Hillsboro, 7-1... LW 7

Last Week: def. Hutchinson Trinity (48-8). This week: vs. Douglass (2-6)

7. Kingman, 7-1... LW 9

Last Week: def. 2A No. 3 Chaparral (41-0). This week: vs. Hutch Trinity (4-4)

8. Chaparral, 7-1... LW 3

Last Week: lost to 2A No. 9 Kingman (41-0). This week: vs. Marion (5-3)

9. Nemaha Central, 6-2... LW 10

Last Week: def. Republic County (47-0). This week: vs. Pleasant Ridge (5-3)

10. Cimarron, 7-1... LW 8

Last Week: lost to Ellis (15-14). This week: vs. Norton (4-4)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: St. Mary's (4-3), Thomas More Prep (6-2), Atchison County (6-2), Beloit (5-3)

Class 1A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Inman (4), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. 1A No. 4 Smith Center (38-15). This week: Open.

2. Olpe (2), 6-2... LW 2

Last Week: def. Christ Prep (43-0). This week: Open.

3. Sedgwick, 8-0... LW 3

Last Week: def. 1A No. 6 Conway Springs (28-14). This week: Open.

4. Smith Center, 7-1... LW 4

Last Week: lost to 1A No. 1 Inman (38-15). This week: vs. Wichita Independent (1-5)

5. Wabaunsee, 6-2... LW 8

Last Week: def. 1A No. 5 Centralia (45-40). This week: vs. Northern Heights (0-7)

6. Jefferson County North, 6-2... LW 7

Last Week: def. Jackson Heights (8-7). This week: Open.

7. Centralia, 6-2... LW 5

Last Week: lost to 1A No. 8 Wabaunsee (45-40). This week: Open.

8. Conway Springs, 6-2... LW 6

Last Week: lost to 1A No. 3 Sedgwick (28-14). This week: vs. Sacred Heart (0-8)

9. Plainville, 5-3... LW 9

Last Week: def. Sacred Heart (56-0). This week: vs. Sublette (1-6)

10. Lyndon, 4-3... LW 10

Last Week: def. Uniontown (38-6). This week: vs. Horton (0-8)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Jackson Heights (4-4)

8-man I

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (6), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. Solomon (48-0). This week: vs. Valley Falls (4-4)

2. Madison, 8-0... LW 2

Last Week: def. Central Burden (52-0). This week: vs. Marmaton Valley (4-4)

3. Canton-Galva, 7-1... LW 3

Last Week: def. Lincoln (54-0). This week: vs. Doniphan West (3-5)

4. Sedan, 8-0... LW 4

Last Week: def. Marmaton Valley (68-0). This week: vs. Flinthills (3-5)

5. Meade, 8-0... LW 8

Last Week: def. Hodgeman Co. (54-8). This week: vs. Atwood-Rawlins Co. (4-4)

(tie) Hill City, 7-1... LW 5

Last Week: def. Oberlin-Decatur Co. (54-0). This week: vs. South Gray (4-3)

7. Argonia-Attica, 7-1... LW 7

Last Week: def. Fairfield (58-8). This week: vs. Kinsley (5-3)

8. WaKeeney-Trego, 7-1... LW 6

Last Week: def. Stockton (70-0). This week: vs. Spearville (4-4)

9. Chase County, 7-1... LW 9

Last Week: def. Oxford (46-0). This week: vs. Yates Center (6-2)

10. Clifton-Clyde, 7-1... LW 10

Last Week: def. Maranatha Academy (58-6). This week: vs. Solomon (5-3)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Medicine Lodge (6-2), Leoti-Wichita Co. (6-2), West Elk (7-1), Goessel (6-2)

8-man II

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Axtell (6), 8-0... LW 1

Last Week: def. Onaga (54-8). This week: vs. Beloit St. John's-Tipton (4-4)

2. Thunder Ridge, 8-0... LW 2

Last Week: def. Southern Cloud (forfeit). This week: vs. Onaga (4-4)

3. Victoria, 7-1... LW 3

Last Week: def. Otis-Bison (47-0). This week: vs. Peabody-Burns (4-3)

4. Lebo, 7-1... LW 5

Last Week: def. Marais des Cygnes Valley (56-0). This week: vs. Southern Coffey Co. (1-5)

5. Wheatland-Grinnell, 7-1... LW 6

Last Week: def. Triplains-Brewster (55-20). This week: vs. South Central (2-5)

6. Caldwell, 7-1... LW 8

Last Week: def. Chase (72-6). This week: vs. Central Plains (5-3)

7. Frankfort, 6-2... LW 7

Last Week: def. Linn (56-6). This week: vs. Lakeside (6-2)

(tie) South Barber, 7-1... LW 9

Last Week: def. South Haven (46-0). This week: vs. Otis-Bison (4-4)

9. Quinter, 7-1... LW 10

Last Week: def. Logan-Palco (48-0). This week: vs. Minneola (4-3)

10. Bucklin, 7-1... LW 4

Last Week: lost to Dighton (34-14). This week: vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. (3-5)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Dighton (7-1), Hanover (5-3), Waverly (5-1)