Here are the best high school football performances from Week 8 in Butler County

The regular season is finished and we now reach our final Top performers of the week of the regular season. It's been a fantastic ride this year and it makes me wish we had 2-3 more weeks of this. However, it will continue for as long as we have three or more teams in the playoffs.

We'll return in the winter with a revamped version that includes more than just basketball players.

Let's hop right into it this week:

Player of the week: Josh Wolfe (Andover) and Jackson Rees (Andover Central)

Ok. Ok. I really wanted to give this to both players as they stepped up when their teams needed them most. Here's my reasonings for splitting it but you can send me a message on twitter when you disagree with me. You can do it if you agree with me.

Josh Wolfe, a senior at Andover, had three interceptions, setting a school record in the 49-13 win over winless Goddard on Thursday night. At one point, he had more receptions for the Goddard quarterback than their own players.

Any time you can set a school record, that's a huge feat. Also, it's a bit astounding for the longevity Andover has as a school, dating back to playing football to 1971, that two was the school record. A school record deserves to be recognized more than just a top performer. It's player of the week stuff.

That leads me to Rees.

Stepping in for an injured Ashton Barkdull, he ran as hard as I've seen someone run this season. He bullied the Arkansas City defense regularly and made it seem easy. He finished with 178 yards on only 20 carries.

There have been five performances that were better than Rees's numbers this season, none were done on less carries than what he's done on. Jaydon Sundgren's 284 yards, done on 38 carries. Max Middleton has done it twice, hit 207 on 35 carries and 197 on 26 carries. Kendall Pinkerton had a county high, 288 yards, but that was in 8-man.

All of that said, Rees ran his way to this award and that's why I could not in good conscious give it to only one player.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

The senior wasn't going out like that if he had anything to say about it. Dalton Hilyard ran for 117 yards on only 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in the 34-14 win over Belle Plaine to push the Bulldogs into the playoffs after missing last season. He now has 781 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns this season.

Brady Strausz - Andover

i believe it's Mr. Strausz's second appearance on the top performers and without Max Middleton in the backfield, the junior QB was able to sling it around against Goddard. He finished 12 of 21 for 166 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also chipped in 17 yards on the ground.

Remington Broncos Secondary

The Broncos were ready to play on Friday night in a pivotal game against Elkhart. They came away with seven... count them SEVEN interceptions in the win over Elkhart. While Remington doesn't report stats nor do they have them online, it's tough to give out individual credit but by the box score, Elkhart reported they threw seven interceptions.

Gavin Kiser - Augusta

The sophomore quarterback isn't known for his arm as the powerful Augusta running game is usually the eye of everyone. However, against McPherson he threw for 230 yards on 9 of 16 passing. He had two big touchdowns, one to Kaden McDaniel for a 74-yard strike and another to Sebastian Flower for 46 yards.

Kaden McDaniel - Augusta

McDaniel, only a junior, erupted for six catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on the evening. That's saying a lot as he came into the night with only 35 yards receiving all year. However, he used his size and athleticism to make some plays against McPherson on Friday.

Tayton Klein - Andover

Who did Strausz throw throws touchdowns to? That's senior wide receiver Tayton Klein. he finished with seven receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. On the year, Klein has 31 receptions, 423 yards and four touchdowns.

Tayler Brown - Flinthills

Brown had 141 yards in the 54-6 win over Udall on Friday night. More importantly, he helped the Mustangs to their first playoff appearance since 2008. He had a 65-yard touchdown run in the second half that put the game right on the edge of a mercy-rule. He now has 419 yards rushing and four touchdowns this season.

Flinthills defense

Credit the Mustangs to limiting everything Udall tried to do. They tallied eight total sacks on the night and another handful of tackles for losses. Outside of the one score, the aggressive Mustangs punished Udall. Hunter Lowmaster capped off the night with an interception. Wyatt Osborne had one of his own. Johnathan McCreight had 11 tackles to lead Flinthills on defense.

