Turnovers doom El Dorado Wildcats in regular season finale against Winfield Vikings

Kalon Fullerton

Special to Butler County Times-Gazette

EL DORADO, Kansas — The El Dorado Wildcats senior class came into their last regular season home game against Winfield knowing that they changed the culture of the program. They put the Wildcats on the map and carried a winning mentality that the team hasn’t seen in many years.

As Wildcats coach Wes Bell put it, “Teams get excited to beat El Dorado now.”

And so it was when Winfield ran off the field, spoiling senior night at BG Products Stadium with a 24-12 win over the Wildcats.

It started well for the Cats tonight, attempting an onside kick to open the game and executing it perfectly to recover the ball. They would take the opening drive 10 plays and 49 yards, scoring on a 12-yard Jaylen Sundgren run.

The two teams traded scores in a first half that was a grind, in an old school game that saw the two teams combine for 400 yards of rushing offense. When Gannon White took a 4-yard run into the end zone to give the Wildcats a 12-7 lead going into the locker room, they would have felt reasonably good about their chances.

And then disaster struck.

The Wildcats would not score again. The half started with Winfield forcing a fumble deep in El Dorado territory, and Ar’mon Acosta took an option run 16 yards to the end zone to put the Vikings in the lead. After nearly fumbling again, El Dorado had a punt blocked, and Gannon White had to boot the ball out of the end zone to prevent another Vikings touchdown, giving up a safety to make it 17-12.

In all, El Dorado had four turnovers in the half, and five for the game, and when Winfield’s Riley Yingling took the ball 7 yards to the end zone to put the Vikings up 12, there just was not enough time on the clock for El Dorado to get back into the game.

“We’re still trying to learn how to compete and win here, and we’ll go back to the drawing board and see who we’re blessed for another game with and give it our best.” Wes Bell said, giving his thoughts on the second half. “We didn’t go away, it was kind of the injury bug and some non lucky bounces.”

El Dorado’s Jayden Sundgren had his usual great game, carrying the ball for 161 yards on 26 carries. Winfield’s quarterback RIley Yingling led the Vikes in the victory, with 21 carries and 116 yards and a touchdown.

El Dorado will drop to 3-5 on the year, and they will travel for their first game of the state playoffs in week 9.

“Our kids have played pretty well on the road.” Bell said. We’ve just got to try to get healthy as best we can, and find our groove.”

Winfield 24, El Dorado 12

Winfield 7 0 10 7 — 24

El Dorado 6 6 0 0 — 12

E - 12-yard TD run by Jaydon Sundgren (run fail)

W - 11-yard TD pass from Riley Yingling to Kody Brenn (Austin Bryant kick)

E - 4-yard TD run by Gannon White (run fail)

W - 16-yard TD run by Ar'mon Acosta (pass good)

W - El Dorado punts out of end zone, safety

W - 8-yard TD run by Yingling (Bryant kick)

RUSHING: Winfield - Yingling 20-85; Acosta 12-63; Smith 6-20; Tate 2-6; Austin 1-4. TOTAL: 43-178. El Dorado - Sundgren 28-154; Rice 5-28; White 11-19; Cavallaro 1-11; Fowler 2-10. TOTAL: 47-222.

PASSING (C-A-TD-I YDS): Winfield - Yingling 4-7-1-0 55. El Dorado - White 2-5-0-0 17.

RECEIVING: Winfield - Chattam 1-24; Austin 2-20; Brenn 1-11. El Dorado - Baker 2-17.