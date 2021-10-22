Augusta Orioles Soccer falls in tough one to Wichita Trinity Knights

Kalon Fullerton

WICHITA — It was a battle of two of the best soccer teams in the state of Kansas when the third ranked Augusta Orioles traveled to Wichita to play the second ranked Trinity Knights on Thursday. The Orioles knew they were up for a challenge, playing Trinity on senior night.

And tonight, it was Trinity’s senior Landon Green, playing in his final home game, who decided the show.

Green scored the first five goals of the game and recorded a hat trick with three goals inside 20 minutes, with two of those goals coming just one minute apart.

The Orioles, who came into the final game of the season with a record of 14-1 and riding a 14 game winning streak, chose to rest several key players with the playoffs on the horizon next week, and the Knights took advantage.

Trinity commanded possession early, creating several early chances and controlling the game. It paid off in the 10th minute when Green scored his first goal, getting the ball on the edge of the penalty box and curling it past the keeper for his first goal of the game. He would tack on four more before Augusta got their first shot and the Orioles found themselves down 5-0 at the end of the half.

“That’s a good squad over there.” Orioles head coach Dusty Buell admitted in his assessment of the match. “It’s kind of exactly what we thought was going to happen tonight, their big players made big plays.”

Augusta started the second half well, forcing their first corner of the night in the first minute of the second half, but Trinity countered well and Landon Green would find his fifth goal of the match in the 42nd minute, cushioning a cross into the box before sending it past the keeper. From there it was mostly academic, as the Knights subbed their senior players off of the pitch to applause from the fans in attendance. Trinity’s Cooper Matthews and Noah Roberson both found goals late in the second half, and when the final whistle came Augusta had lost their second game of the season.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Orioles, as they will host the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the Orioles still feel confident heading into the playoffs.

“I think it’s good that they saw this, that they competed against this team, and I think it’s going to help us as they grow into better soccer players.” Buell said.

“I think we’re ready to go to the playoffs, we could go tomorrow. We’re going to have a full team, a healthy team, we’ll be ready for whoever we play on Tuesday.”