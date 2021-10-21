What you need to know about Butler hosting Fort Scott Greyhounds on Saturday

After dismantling the MTI Buffs, the Butler Grizzlies return back to conference action by hosting the Fort Scott Greyhounds on homecoming.

A win will most likely secure Butler a home playoff game in the first round of the KJCCC playoffs, setting up a monumental match up with Garden City next week.

Losing streak

Fort Scott has lost 26 of their last 29 games against NJCAA opponents. While they do have a win this season over RPA, a non-NJCAA prep school, they haven't faired well against any real competition.

Since the loss of former head coach, Kale Pick, it's been slim pickings for the Greyhounds. They're 1-9 since he left and they had to cancel last season due to the lack of players.

There's some wild accusations going around about the Greyhounds right now. So, it doesn't seem to be getting any better. Which, under Pick, it was. They had won some games but had to forfeit due to an ineligible player. There was still a lot of improvement but the school and coach went their separate ways. So, here we are.

The Greyhounds (1-6) have lost their six games by an average of 35.6 points per game. They've given up 50 or more points four times this season. They allow the second most yardage in NJCAA D-I at 450.4 yards per game. Only Navarro (528.9) allows more.

It's almost the same on the offensive end as they have the fourth worst offense in the NJCAA. They're converting just 19 percent of their third downs this season and have turned the ball over 21 times. Three schools in Mississippi have more turnovers than Fort Scott.

The one thing they have going for them is their ability to force turnovers as they have forced 20 this season, that's the fifth most in the NJCAA.

What Greyhounds to watch for

While Fort Scott isn't a very successful team this season, their quarterback, Reagan Davenport has been flinging the ball around. Especially over the last two games he's lit it up. He's averaging 265.0 yards per game. While he didn't play in the loss to Coffeyville, he's the best quarterback they've had since Nathan Rourke.

Last week they stared Jaidyn Wilson, a transfer from a Division III school. He struggled in the 31-3 loss to Coffeyville.

Winning streak

Butler goes into Saturday's game with a 10-game winning streak over the Greyhounds and it hasn't been particularly close, either. Over the 10-game winning streak for Butler, the Grizzlies have a margin of victory of more than 32 points (32.1).

While there have been some close games, a 3-point game in 2019 and a 6-point decision in 2016. The other eight have been by more than 21 points.

Since 1979, Butler has owned Fort Scott, going 45-3-1 over that time, with two of those losses coming in the 2009 year in which Fort Scott played for the national championship under former head coach Jeff Sims. He would bolt for Garden City after that.

During that stretch of 49 games, Butler won by average of 25.6 points per game. The total margin of defeat in the three losses? 15 combined points (13-12 loss in Region VI Championship game in 2009, 14-10 loss in regular season finale and a 24-14 loss in playoffs in 1994).

Against Fort Scott at home, Butler is 27-0 since 1979 against the Greyhounds. They are 32-13 all-time at home vs. Fort Scott, with the first home meeting coming back in 1927, a 6-0 Grizzly win.

Defensive stand

The Butler defense has been in their groove the last couple of weeks on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up 137 yards to Highland and only 48 yards to MTI. This type of defense is what could push Butler into a real hunt for conference championship.

Butler has forced five turnovers over their last two games, three against MTI and two against Highland.

The Grizzlies are 10th overall in turnover margins with a positive, +6, heading into the Fort Scott game.

Rushing for the win

Butler has shown when they have a dominate running game, they're tough to stop. The difference between wins and losses when it comes to the running game is very drastic. When the Grizzlies pick up a win, they're averaging 280.3 yards per game on the ground. When they lose? It's only 81.0 yards per game.

It's been a running by committee, too. They have six players who've scored at least 30 yards per game and have scored at least one touchdown. Five those rushers have at least two touchdowns.

What time is the Butler vs. Fort Scott Community College and how to watch

Who: Fort Scott (1-6, 0-5 KJCCC) at RV Butler (4-2, 3-2 KJCCC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: BG Products Veterans Sports Complex — El Dorado, Kansas

Watch: KJCCC Network | BCTV Channel 20 local Cox Channel

Listen: KTBL 88.1 FM Butler Student Radio (El Dorado) | 97.5 FM & KNSS 1330 AM

Series: Butler leads the all-time series 54-30-2

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.