Andover Trojans handle season finale with ease in big win over Goddard Lions

A progression of what the Andover Trojans have been trying to do continue is climb on Thursday night as they took care of business against Goddard. It was an aggressive defense that saw the Trojans force five interceptions on the night, with one of those going to the house in the 49-13 win over Goddard.

The win improves Andover to 6-2 on the season and the first time they’ve won six games in a season since 2016.

It was the high-flying, pressure defense that really moved the ball. They were able to get to the quarterback and force him into bad decisions. They were able to get out and tip balls and get into the right spots.

"We have good players,” Andover head coach Ken Dusenbury said. “They do a lot of it for us.”

When jokingly asked if any coach can come in and do what he did because of the players, he didn’t miss a beat.

“Yeah,” Dusenbury said. “All around they’re really good kids and anyone can do that with this group.”

What other coaches can’t do is to turn around this program in such a short amount of time the way he has. No one is really surprised when you ask around Andover. When he did at Garden Plain was impressive in itself but to add in the defensive dominance they’ve had over the last two seasons is a cherry on top of it all.

“It's all about consistency and hard work and hard work is rewarded,” senior Tayton Klein said. “We see that on Friday nights and it's awesome, awesome to be part of it.”

You see his finger prints all over the program, whether it’s the defense or their power running style, the “Duse” effect is real.

“We have a saying and it’s “Extreme Ownership,” senior Josh Wolfe said. “There’s no excuses at all. I think everybody just has this mindset that they want to come out and get better every single day.”

On Thursday this team was better in almost every single capacity.

Wolfe was especially on one.

He finished with three interceptions on the night, settings an Andover High school record. While Andover is renovating their record wall, there was talk of having to install extra lines to accommodate all of the record holders for the previous interception record. Now, Wolfe will stand alone. He almost had five, with two more in the second half just slipping through his hands.

“Last year he didn’t even get close to the varsity field,” Dusenbury said. “This season he’s setting school records. He’s worked really hard in the weight room and turned himself into a player.”

Klein had his own evening, getting into the end zone three times. Two of those were on receptions from Brady Strausz and another was an 81-yard punt return, where he let it bounce, turned to the left side and sprinted down the sideline. He cut back across the middle for the untouched touchdown.

"Once I was outside I saw the blockers and I made a cut inside and then there's open field from there," Klein said.

Matt Rudy took one of those interceptions off a tip and returned it to the house for the game’s first touchdown and that’s about how the night went for Andover. It felt as if when the ball was thrown, it was more than likely going to land in the hands of a Trojan.

With all of the talent around, the

For Andover, they now will get ready for the playoffs, which start in Week 9 by KSHSAA standards. They don’t know who their opponent will be but the Trojans are aware of it cannot be your night as a higher seed. Two years ago, they went to Salina Central as the 12th seed and stunned the Mustangs.

“We just know that every team is going to come and give a fight,” Wolfe said. “I mean, look what we did against Salina Central a few years ago. We just know that we got to get better every single day of practice because at the end of the day we don't want to be done.”

Andover 49, Goddard 13

Andover;10;26;7;6—49

Goddard;0;0;6;7—13

A - 24-yard FG by Carter Champlin

A - 24-yard interception return for a TD by Matt Rudy (Champlin kick)

A - 22-yard FG by Champlin

A - 3-yard TD run by Christian Snipes (Champlin kick)

A - 38-yard TD pass from Brady Strausz to Tayton Klein (pass fail)

A - 27-yard FG by Champlin

A - 81-yard punt return for TD by Klein

G - 3-yard TD run by Dylan Reese (kick fail)

A - 16-yard TD run by Snipes (kick blocked)

G - 16-yard TD pass from Coltin Watkins to Bo Bantz (Logan Unruh kick)

RUSHING: ANDOVER - Snipes 16-74; Davis 15-29; Law 5-21; Strausz 7-17; Klein 2-3; Wiggans 3-3. TOTAL: 48-147. GODDARD - Reese 20-39; Dunn 1-10; Watkins 1-(-8); Bantz 2-(-8). TOTAL: 24-33.

PASSING (C-A-TD-I YDS): ANDOVER - Strausz 12-21-2-0 166. GODDARD - Watkins 9-33-1-5 103.

RECEIVING: ANDOVER - Klein 7-89; Weber 3-48; Redic 1-20; Thiel 1-10. GODDARD - Bantz 4-39; Healy 3-34; Harvey 1-18; Littleton 1-11.

