Andover Central Jaguar soccer finishes regular season with draw with Goddard Lions

Emmie Boese

Stepping up when they needed to get the job done worked out for Andover Central’s Men’s Soccer Program after getting scored on twice in the first half against Goddard on Thursday night.

Andover Central tied up the game with Goddard in the second half after a goal from junior Colton Ruggles. The midfield sent Ruggles a ball that he capitalized on from the right side of the goal box.

After Goddard took up most of the possession in the first half, Head Coach Steven Huskey said his team recognized at halftime that they needed to make some changes in the midfield to create more scoring chances for themselves.

“Credit to them that they’re familiar enough with the system and they said instead of having one defensive midfielder to have two so we could have that other one freer up top and I think that allowed us to find him centrally and attack with good numbers,” Huskey said.

Andover Central ended up going into double over time with Goddard only to come out of the night with a 2-2 tie. Ending a game in a tie is something that Andover Central was familiar with earlier in the week against Valley Center.

On Tuesday night, Andover Central tied Valley Center 0-0 in double overtime. Despite coming out in a tie again on Thursday night, Huskey said his team’s ability to score goals against Goddard had to do with their shot selection which was something they wanted to improve on from Tuesday night.

“We talked a lot about that,” Huskey said. “The number of shots we had outside the box versus in. Tonight, specifically focused on getting chances inside the box and that’s how you get two goals right from that.”

Before Andover Central tied up the game in the second half, their first goal against Goddard started from a free kick right outside the box. After the kick was crossed over into the box, senior Leo Wurth headed the ball into Goddard’s goalkeeper’s hands. However, Goddard’s goalie was already in the goal when he saved it and was standing completely over the goal line.

Andover Central will start regional play in the Class 5A West Region next week. They ended their regular season with a 5-4-2 record. Huskey said his team needs to be well rested and ready to go before regionals next week.

“Injuries, and sicknesses have been depleting our squad and others have stepped up but get healthy so we can get back to those you know kind of better performances.”

Andover Central 2, Goddad 2 F/OT

Goddard;2;0;0—2

Central;0;2;0—2