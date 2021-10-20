Week 8 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 11-9 (55%)

County picks: 5-3 (89%)

Overall: 95-45 (67.9%)

Overall county picks: 47-16 (74.6%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Thursday

Class 5A

Andover 42, GODDARD 7

Friday

Class 6A

LAWRENCE 29, Free State 21

Class 5A

WICHITA NORTHWEST 45, Hays 36

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Arkansas City 21

BUHLER 21, Circle 20

EL DORADO 34, Winfield 30

McPherson 36, AUGUSTA 18

ROSE HILL 39, Independence 14

BISHOP MIEGE 21, St. James Academy 14

Class 3A

ANDLE 56, Wichita Collegiate 7

Girard 30, FRONTENAC 24

Class 2A

GARDEN PLAIN 65, Bluestem 14

DOUGLASS 27, Belle Plaine 24

KINGMAN 22, Chaparral 14

CLASS 1A

Remington 32, ELKHART 21

INMAN 42, Smith Center 7

Sedgwick 35, CONWAY SPRINGS 24

Centralia 37, Wabaunsee 16

8-MAN I

FLINTHILLS 60, Udall 14

8-MAN II

BUCKLIN 48, Dighton 0

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.