Week 8 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 11-9 (55%)
County picks: 5-3 (89%)
Overall: 95-45 (67.9%)
Overall county picks: 47-16 (74.6%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Thursday
Class 5A
Andover 42, GODDARD 7
Friday
Class 6A
LAWRENCE 29, Free State 21
Class 5A
WICHITA NORTHWEST 45, Hays 36
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Arkansas City 21
BUHLER 21, Circle 20
EL DORADO 34, Winfield 30
McPherson 36, AUGUSTA 18
ROSE HILL 39, Independence 14
BISHOP MIEGE 21, St. James Academy 14
Class 3A
ANDLE 56, Wichita Collegiate 7
Girard 30, FRONTENAC 24
Class 2A
GARDEN PLAIN 65, Bluestem 14
DOUGLASS 27, Belle Plaine 24
KINGMAN 22, Chaparral 14
CLASS 1A
Remington 32, ELKHART 21
INMAN 42, Smith Center 7
Sedgwick 35, CONWAY SPRINGS 24
Centralia 37, Wabaunsee 16
8-MAN I
FLINTHILLS 60, Udall 14
8-MAN II
BUCKLIN 48, Dighton 0
