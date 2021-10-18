Kansas high school football rankings for week 8 by the Kansas sports writers

Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings to one person, who then tallies the totals for the poll. No one sees what others voted until the end of the rankings. This limits one poll from influencing another poll.

Voting comes from around the state: El Dorado, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Salina, Topeka and Wellington.

Here's Week 7 rankings for comparisons.

If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the Gannett Kansas digital website on your choice for $1 for six months for all-digital access.

This week's rankings are below:

Class 6A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (6), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. 5A No. 7 Maize (42-41). This week: at Maize South (5-2)

2. Blue Valley, 6-1... LW 4

Last week: def. BV West (23-17). This week: vs. BV Southwest (2-5)

3. Junction City, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Emporia (30-6). This week: vs. Highland Park (0-7)

4. Manhattan, 6-1... LW 5

Last week: def. Topeka West (59-0). This week: at Emporia (1-6)

5. Washburn Rural, 6-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Highland Park (58-18). This week: vs. 5A No. 10 Topeka Seaman (5-2)

6. Blue Valley Northwest, 6-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to 5A No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (35-16). This week: vs. BV West (4-3)

7. Lawrence Free State, 6-1... LW 8

Last week: def. SM East (33-7). This week: No. 8 at Lawrence (5-2)

8. Lawrence, 5-2... LW 10

Last week: def. 6A No. 9 Olathe North (17-14). This week: No. 7 vs. Free State (6-1)

9. Olathe North, 5-2... LW 3

Last week: lost to No. 10 Lawrence (17-14). This week: at Olathe Northwest (5-2)

10. Olathe West, 5-2... NR

Last week: def. Olathe South (31-28). This week: at SM East (2-5)

Dropped out: Blue Valley North (3-4)

Receiving votes: Dodge City (6-1)

Class 5A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Bishop Carroll (4), 6-1... LW 1

Last week: def. Wichita West (34-13). This week: vs. Wichita East (4-3)

2. Spring Hill (2), 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. 5A No. 10 KC Piper (32-27). This week: at Eudora (3-4)

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 6-1... LW 4

Last week: def. Liberal (51-0). This week: vs. Wichita Heights (5-2)

4. Mill Valley, 6-1... LW 3

Last week: def. Olathe East (28-7). This week: vs. SM North (1-6)

5. Hays, 6-1... LW 5

Last week: def. 5A No. 9 Maize South (5-2). This week: at No. 6 Wichita Northwest (5-2)

6. Wichita Northwest, 5-2... LW 8

Last week: def. Wichita South (63-22). This week: vs. No. 5 Hays (6-1)

7. Maize, 5-2... LW 7

Last week: lost to 6A No. 1 Derby (42-41). This week: vs. Hutchinson (4-3)

8. Salina Central, 5-2... NR

Last week: def. Goddard (34-6). This week: at Salina South (1-6)

9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-4... LW 10

Last week: def. 6A No. 2 BV Northwest (35-16). This week: vs. BV North (3-4)

10. Topeka Seaman, 5-2... LW 10

Last week: def. Topeka (20-0). This week: at Washburn Rural (6-1)

Dropped out: Andover (5-2), Maize South (5-2)

Receiving votes: Maize South (5-2), Pittsburg (5-2), Andover (5-2)

Class 4A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Basehor-Linwood (6), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Lansing (58-13). This week: at Pittsburg (5-2)

2. Andover Central, 6-1... LW 3

Last week: def. 5A No. 6 Andover (27-20). This week: vs. Arkansas City (3-4)

3. Buhler, 6-1... LW 2

Last week: def. Wellington (35-3). This week: vs. No. 8 Circle (5-2)

4. Wamego, 6-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Fort Scott (35-0). This week: at Abilene (0-7)

(tie) Chanute, 6-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Field Kindley (48-6). This week: vs. Labette County (0-7)

6. Bishop Miege, 2-5... LW 5

Last week: lost to Lutheran North (Mo.) (50-34). This week: vs. St. James Academy (3-4)

7. Mulvane, 5-2... LW 9

Last week: def. No. 4 McPherson (22-12). This week: vs. Wellington (2-4)

8. Circle, 5-2... LW NR

Last week: def. El Dorado (33-14). This week: at No. 3 Buhler (6-1)

9. Atchison, 6-1... LW 8

Last week: def. KC Schlagle (51-22). This week: at KC Washington (3-3)

10. McPherson, 5-2... LW 4

Last week: lost to No. 9 Mulvane (22-12). This week: vs. Wellington (2-4)

Dropped out: KC Piper (4-3)

Receiving votes: Augusta (5-2), St. James Academy (3-4)

Class 3A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (5), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Andale (65-6). This week: vs. Wichita Collegiate (7-0)

2. Wichita Collegiate (1), 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Halstead (82-16). This week: at No. 1 Andale (7-0)

3. Holton, 7-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Rock Creek (41-21). This week: vs. Jefferson West (1-6)

4. Cheney, 7-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Nickerson (54-0). This week: at Larned (3-4)

5. Southeast of Saline, 7-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Smoky Valley (45-0). This week: at Scott City (4-3)

6. Riley County, 7-0... LW 6

Last week: def. No. 8 Concordia (48-7). This week: Marysville (2-4)

7. Girard, 7-0... LW 7

Last week: def Iola (42-6). This week: vs. No. 10 Frontenac (6-1)

8. Topeka Hayden, 6-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Perry-Lecompton (46-18). This week: vs. Bishop Ward (4-3)

9. Concordia, 6-1... LW 8

Last week: lost to No. 6 Riley County (48-7). This week: at Chapman (5-2)

10. Frontenac, 6-1... NR

Last week: def. Prairie View (26-12). This week: at No. 7 Girard (7-0)

Dropped out: Pratt (5-2)

Receiving votes: Holcomb (5-2), Galena (6-1), Pratt (5-2)

Class 2A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville (6), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. No. 3 Silver Lake (24-19). This week: at Mission Valley (2-5)

2. Wellsville, 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Humboldt (40-0). This week: at West Franklin (0-6)

3. Chaparral, 7-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Douglass (27-0). This week: at No. 9 Kingman (6-1)

4. Silver Lake, 6-1... LW 3

Last week: lost to No. 1 Silver Lake (24-19). This week: at Pleasant Ridge (5-2)

5. Osage City, 6-1... LW 5

Last week: def. Eureka (49-6). This week: at Humboldt (5-2)

6. Hoisington, 6-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Norton (48-21). This week: at Beloit (5-2)

7. Hillsboro, 6-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Lyons (54-7). This week: vs. Hutchinson Trinity (4-3)

8. Cimarron, 7-0... LW 7

Last week: def. Thomas More Prep (11-8). This week: at Ellis (2-4)

9. Kingman, 6-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Southwestern Heights (52-0). This week: vs. No. 3 Chaparral (7-0)

10. Nemaha Central, 5-2... LW 10

Last week: def. Riverside (46-12). This week: at Republic County (3-3)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Atchison County (6-1), Beloit (5-2), Thomas More Prep (5-2), Pleasant Ridge (5-2)

Class 1A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Inman (3), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Remington (60-0). This week: at No. 4 Smith Center (7-0)

2. Olpe (3), 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Northern Heights (59-0). This week: vs. Christ Prep Academy (4-3)

3. Sedgwick, 7-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Elkhart (56-8). This week: at No. 6 Conway Springs (6-1)

4. Smith Center, 7-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Ell-Saline (41-0). This week: vs. No. 1 Inman (7-0)

5. Centralia, 6-1... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 8 Lyndon (26-0). This week: at No. 8 Wabaunsee (5-2)

6. Conway Springs, 6-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Stanton County (65-0). This week: vs. No. 3 Sedgwick (7-0)

7. Jefferson County North, 5-2... LW 7

Last week: def. Troy (22-12). This week: at Jackson Heights (4-3)

8. Wabaunsee, 5-2... LW 9

Last week: def. Horton (49-0). This week: vs. No. 5 Centralia (6-1)

9. Plainville, 4-3... LW 10

Last week: def. Ellinwood (55-0). This week: at Sacred Heart (0-7)

10. Lyndon, 3-3... LW 8

Last week: lost to No. 5 Centralia (26-0). This week: at Uniontown (3-4)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Jackson Heights (4-3), Central Heights (4-2)

8-Man I

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (6), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Herington (54-6). This week: vs. Solomon (5-2)

2. Madison, 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Flinthills (50-0). This week: at Central Burden (5-2)

3. Canton-Galva, 6-1... LW 4

Last week: def. Stafford (62-6). This week: vs. Lincoln (3-3)

4. Sedan, 7-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Cedar Vale-Dexter (60-0). This week: at Marmaton Valley (4-3)

5. Hill City, 6-1... LW 7

Last week: Def. No. 3 WaKeeney-Trego (56-50). This week: at Oberlin-Decatur Co. (3-4)

6. WaKeeney-Trego, 6-1... LW 3

Last week: lost to No. 7 Hill City (56-50). This week: at Stockton (0-7)

7. Argonia-Attica, 6-1... LW 6

Last week: def. No. 10 Medicine Lodge (44-14). This week: vs. Fairfield (1-6)

8. Meade, 7-0... LW 9

Last week: def. Ness City (56-6). This week: at Hodgeman County (3-4)

9. Chase County, 6-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Udall (52-0). This week: vs. Oxford (1-6)

10. Clifton-Clyde (5-1)... LW NR

Last week: def. Washington County (50-0). This week: vs. Maranatha Academy (1-6)

Dropped out: Medicine Lodge (6-1)

Receiving votes: Medicine Lodge (6-1), Yates Center (6-1), Leoti-Wichita Co. (5-2), West Elk (6-1), Goessel (5-2)

8-Man II

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Axtell (5), 7-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Wetmore (64-16). This week: at Onaga (4-3)

2. Thunder Ridge (1), 7-0... LW 2

Last week: def. No. 6 Frankfort (60-12). This week: at Southern Cloud (1-6)

3. Victoria, 6-1... LW 3

Last week: def. Tescott (45-0). This week: at Otis-Bison (4-3)

4. Bucklin, 7-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Ingalls (54-6). This week: vs. Dighton (6-1)

5. Lebo, 6-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Rural Vista (74-0). This week: vs. Marais des Cygnes Valley (4-2)

6. Wheatland-Grinnell, 6-1... LW 8

Last week: def. St. Francis (46-0). This week: at Triplains-Brewster (2-4)

7. Frankfort, 5-2... LW 6

Last week: lost to No. 2 Thunder Ridge (60-12). This week: at Linn (2-5)

8. Caldwell, 6-1... LW 4

Last week: lost to South Barber (46-34). This week: at Chase (0-7)

9. South Barber, 6-1... LW NR

Last week: def. No. 4 Caldwell (46-34). This week: vs. South Haven (0-7)

10. Quinter, 6-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. (58-14). This week: vs. Logan-Palco (1-5)

Dropped out: Hanover (4-3)

Receiving votes: Hanover (4-3), Dighton (6-1), Waverly (4-1)

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.