Here are the best high school football performances from Week 7 in Butler County

We are now heading into the final week of the regular season and it feels like we should be hitting the halfway point for those who are not from the state of Kansas. However, next week playoffs start and then teams will be eliminated.

For now, we're left to relive Circle's 33-point comeback performance over rival El Dorado. Then, there is Ashton Barkdull's return to win the fourth straight over Andover. Augusta flexed its muscles with a shut out.

With one week remaining, here are your Week 7 top performers in Butler County:

Player of the Week: Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

There were many who didn't think Ashton Barkdull was going to play on Friday night against Andover. However, the senior running back came out with the same intensity he always does and the Jaguars missed that last week.

Against Andover, Barkdull ran wild, pulling in 146 yards rushing, scoring a touchdown and even picked up a big fourth down run that iced the game in favor of the Jaguars.

Now, Andover Central has won four consecutive games against their city rival.

For Barkdull, he's been a consistent force in the backfield this season. As he goes, the Jaguars do as well. He now has 827 yards rushing this season and has scored 12 touchdowns. He also had 126 yards receiving on 14 catches for a game-winning touchdown, too.

Dylan Bougher - Circle

There was really a two-man race for player of the week and Dylan Bougher was the other one. Bougher finished with 144 yards rushing and his first touchdown of the season. He also caught 29 yards receiving.

A lot of that came in the second half when Circle just pounded the Wildcats up the middle and it ended with 27 points in the second half for Circle.

Over the last two weeks, Bougher has 246 yards and most importantly, two wins. On the year, the T-Bird's leading rusher has 576 yards on 134 carries.

Central offensive line

Much like Ashton Barkdull, it's easy to add him to this list every week but we hold them to a higher standard because of it. Same goes for his offensive line. As a unit, they're the best in the county, so exceptional nights get recognized when they are expected to do what they've done this season.

The Jaguars ran for 220 yards in the 27-20 win over Andover. That Andover defense had allowed less than 80 yards per game and had only allowed more than 100 yards rushing twice (148, 109). It's only the third time in the last four years that Andover has allowed over 200 yards rushing.

All of that comes down to senior Andrew Mann (LT), senior Drew Daniels (LG), senior Nate Peake (C), Senior Bronx Wood (RG), senior Dawson Howard (RT) and junior Ayden Tommer who came in for Daniels when he went down with an injury.

Sebastian Flower - Augusta

With his size and speed, Sebastian Flower is making himself indispensable when it comes to what the Augusta Orioles are doing offensively. He's a threat whether on the pass or on the run. He finished with 112 yards of total offense.

On the year, Flower has 816 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

The Douglass Bulldogs struggled to find the end zone on Friday night but that wasn't because of the effort from Dalton Hilyard. The senior ran for 113 yards on 24 carries against Kingman, who is one of the top ranked teams in 2A.

Through seven games, Hilyard is averaging 94.9 yards per game with 664 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns.

Isaac Saye - Andover Central

The last time we put a kicker on this list, he missed some kicks the following week. We don't want to be the jinx but Isaac Saye had his night count against Andover on Friday night.

Say made all three of his extra points and hit two field goals; one from 35 yards and another from 24 yards. His kicking (nine points), is the difference in a close 7-point decision.

Drew Veatch - El Dorado

Drew Veatch made his moments count on Friday in the loss to Circle. He returned the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and then just a few players later, he scampered into the end zone for a touchdown and had given the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

While the ending wasn't what El Dorado and Veatch wanted, it definitely was an explosive game for Veatch.

Veatch only has 22 carries this season but has scored three touchdowns and has 163 yards rushing. He also has two receptions, both touchdowns, for 50 yards.

Boeden Whitted - Rose Hill

Sophomore Boeden Whitted came up big in the 14-12 win over Winfield on Friday night. He broke off a 51-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to put the Rockets up in a game where they never would trail.

While his stats have been up and down, on Friday night they were up, up. He finished with 103 yards on 19 carries and the touchdown. On the season he has 323 yards and six touchdowns for the Rockets.

Augusta defense

The Augusta defense was suffocating all evening against Abilene. They held the Cowboys, who had been able to throw the ball this season, to only 51 yards passing. Abilene had only 81 yards of total offense on the night and turned the ball over multiple times.

Circle defense

The Circle defense gave up 63 yards after everything on the game's opening drive. After that? They gave up only 62 yards to the team who had been the No. 1 rushing offense in Class 4A. They picked up off three passes and forced El Dorado to do things where they weren't comfortable.

Circle had been one a top 10 rush defense coming into the game and showed why they've been underrated all season.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.