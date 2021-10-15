Week 7 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 14-6 (70%)
County picks: 8-1 (89%)
Overall: 84-36 (70%)
Overall county picks: 42-10 (80.8%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
DERBY 49, Maize 20
Dodge City 28, GARDEN CITY 21
Class 5A
ANDOVER 14, Andover Central 10
HAYS 20, Maize South 14
Class 4A
AUGUSTA 56, Abilene 14
El Dorado 36, CIRCLE 35
WINFIELD 21, Rose Hill 20
MCPHERSON 35, Mulvane 28
Class 3A
Concordia 22, RILEY COUNTY 21
PERRY-LECOMPTON 18, Topeka Hayden 14
Class 2A
CHAPARRAL 30, Douglass 14
Kingman 48, BLUESTEM 8
Rossville 26, SILVER LAKE 23
WELLSVILLE 35, Humboldt 24
Class 1A
Inman 50, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 7
CENTRALIA 27, Lyndon 24
8-Man I
MADISON 52, Flinthills 6
WAKEENEY-TREGO 48, Hill City 32
MEDICINE LODGE 24, Argonia-Attica 18
8-Man II
FRANKFORT 40, Thunder Ridge 34
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.