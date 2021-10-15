Week 7 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 14-6 (70%)

County picks: 8-1 (89%)

Overall: 84-36 (70%)

Overall county picks: 42-10 (80.8%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

DERBY 49, Maize 20

Dodge City 28, GARDEN CITY 21

Class 5A

ANDOVER 14, Andover Central 10

HAYS 20, Maize South 14

Class 4A

AUGUSTA 56, Abilene 14

El Dorado 36, CIRCLE 35

WINFIELD 21, Rose Hill 20

MCPHERSON 35, Mulvane 28

Class 3A

Concordia 22, RILEY COUNTY 21

PERRY-LECOMPTON 18, Topeka Hayden 14

Class 2A

CHAPARRAL 30, Douglass 14

Kingman 48, BLUESTEM 8

Rossville 26, SILVER LAKE 23

WELLSVILLE 35, Humboldt 24

Class 1A

Inman 50, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 7

CENTRALIA 27, Lyndon 24

8-Man I

MADISON 52, Flinthills 6

WAKEENEY-TREGO 48, Hill City 32

MEDICINE LODGE 24, Argonia-Attica 18

8-Man II

FRANKFORT 40, Thunder Ridge 34

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.