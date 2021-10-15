Augusta Orioles defense shines in shutout of Abilene Cowboys

Kalon Fullerton

Special to Butler County Times-Gazette

AUGUSTA, Kansas — One of the truest signifiers of a good team is whether they can win games in which they did not play their best.

Both the coaches and the players of the Augusta Orioles admitted that they didn’t play their best game this week, but the Orioles did enough to win comfortably against the Abilene Cowboys, 28-0 at Hillier Stadium in Augusta on Friday.

Augusta’s win was enough to propel the Orioles to a second straight victory, and a 5-2 record on the year.

Augusta’s defense carried the team tonight, pitching a shutout and forcing two turnovers against a Cowboys team that was missing their starting quarterback. Caleb Martin and Chase Pfiefer both forced interceptions, and Augusta held the Cowboys to less than 100 yards of total offense.

That performance was enough for the Orioles offense, who scored one touchdown in each quarter despite several penalties and dropped passes and ran the ball for 192 yards.

It was enough for a win, and as Orioles coach Jason Filbeck said to his team after the game, “We’re never sad about a win.”

“We ran the ball okay,” coach Jason Filbeck said of his team’s performance. “We ran in between the tackles okay at times. And the defense played very well, and forced a couple turnovers.”

If there were any nerves coming out of the locker room with just a two touchdown lead, the Orioles didn’t show it, as they ran an impressive drive down the field, finished by a key Holt Williams four yard touchdown run which cooled any upset hopes the Cowboys might have had.

“It wasn’t any adjustments, we just challenged them to execute.” Filbeck said of his halftime message to his team.

“We put the ball in the air, and the offensive line really stepped up, and we put points on the board in the second half.” Sebastian Flowers said of the drive.

Flowers and Jacob Barnett both lead the way on the ground, both carrying the ball for 58 yards and a touchdown. Williams and quarterback Gavin Kiser also scored touchdowns, in addition to providing 70 yards through the air, and that proved to be enough to earn the win.

“It was a team effort, both offense and defense.” Barnett said.

The Orioles (5-2) will need another team effort next week, playing one of the top teams in the state when McPherson comes to town. It’s a team the Orioles know well, having lost to the Bullpups twice last year, including a loss in the playoffs to end the season.

If it couldn’t get more important, it’s also the Orioles senior night.

“They’re one of the best teams on the schedule, so you prepare with just a good week of practice.” Filbeck said.

“Well, football, it’s been great for me.” Senior Flowers said of his last regular season home game at Hillier. “It’ll be special.”

Augusta 28, Abilene 0

Abilene;0;0;0;0—0

Augusta;7;7;7;7—28

A - 12-yard TD run by Sebastian Flowers (kick no good)

A - 1-yard TD run by Gavin Kiser (run good)

A - 4-yard TD run by Holt Williams (Jeremiah Schafer kick)

A - 8-yard TD run by Jacob Barnett ( Schafer kick)

RUSHING: Abilene - Miller 25-39; 4-(-5); Hargraves 1-1. TOTALS: 30-35. Augusta - Kiser 13-39; Barnett 10-58; Flower 8-58; Blackwell 6-24; Williams 3-10; TOTALS: 37-189.

PASSING (C-A-TD-I): Abilene - Hartman 5-12-0-2 51; Miller 1-1-0-0 3. Augusta - Kiser 5-7-0-0 70.

RECEIVING: Abilene - Becker 4-41; Fisher 1-13. Augusta - Flower 3-54; Blackwell 1-14; McDaniel 1-2.