Butler soccer wins a thriller against Kansas City Kansas with MacDonald late goal

Ellie MacDonald scored in the 86th minutes as the Butler Grizzlies stole victory away from Kansas City Kansas CC on Wednesday with the 3-2 road victory.

The win now pushes Butler to 11-4-1 on the season and 9-1 in the KJCCC.

it was Kim McAlpine who struck first for Butler in the 10th minute off the foot of Natalie Amaya. Her 17th goal of the season is the fifth most in the NJCAA this season and the most in the KJCCC. Amaya raced by two defenders on the right side and found the right footing to send a cross right at the feet of McAlpine, who tapped it in for the early 1-0 lead.

The Grizzlies had pressure up the middle of the pitch when a bad clear out by KCK led to a deflection to Amaya who was wide open for the goal just past the keeper for the 2-0 advantage 17 minutes into the match.

The lead would not last as KCK powered back as Jasmine Alcantara scored in the 33rd minute to split the Butler advantage to 2-1 at the break.

The match came level in the 66th minute when Grace Runyan executed a beautiful chip shot over the head of Kyrah Klumpp. Runyan started the attack with the interception in the defensive third and she finished it off by blowing by two Grizzly defenders in the box for the chip over the head of Klumpp for the equalizer.

MacDonald had a response though.

With less than four minutes remaining in the match, MacDonald caught a pass near midfield, dribbled down the heart of the defense and letting a skipping shot off the turf and by the keeper for the go ahead goal and the 3-2 advantage.

The Grizzlies will be back on the home pitch on Saturday night against Neosho County on Saturday at 6 p.m., following the football game. Butler beat Neosho County 10-0 earlier this season in Chanute.

Butler has a commanding 3½ game lead over Coffeyville for first place in the Jayhawk East division with three matches remaining, making them the divisional regular season champions.

