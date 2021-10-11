Here are the best high school football performances from Week 6 in Butler County

We head into the final quarter of the season after Week 6 and boy are there some big games with Andover Central traveling to Andover and Circle hosting El Dorado in a big time show down.

All that following up the week we had. El Dorado ran wild against Wellington and Circle used a big second half scoring barrage to beat Indy. Plus, then No. 1 Andover Central was upset in Salina.

With all of that happening, here are your Week 6 top football performers here in Butler County:

Player of the Week: Jaydon Sundgren - El Dorado

There were a lot of choices this week and it appeared we had another pick then we saw Jaydon Sundgren run wild against Wellington. The Crusaders couldn't tackle him and they tried but it was the strong legs of Sundgren that ran to a school record, 284 yards, and he scored four touchdowns in the 46-25 win over Wellington.

The school record broke that of last year's back, Zach Wittenberg who had 278 yards in the win over Winfield (though we had Wittenberg for 249 in that game).

Sundgren now has 957 yards on 143 carries to go along with 13 touchdowns.

Sebastian Flower - Augusta

Flower was special against Winfield on Friday night. The senior accounted for three touchdowns in the 35-20 win (two rushing, one receiving). He caught a 60-yard TD pass from Gavin Kiser for his receiving touchdown. He had 114 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns for the Orioles.

With his performance on Friday, he now is the leading rusher for the Orioles, with 479 yards, for an average of 7.6 yards per carry.

Max MIddleton - Andover

Another week, another big performance from the senior. This time, Middleton hit over the 200-yard mark with 207 yards. He also accounted for all three touchdowns in the 30-0 win. He's only 13 yards away from back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons. He's 43 yards away from passing last year's 1,030 yards rushing.

Dalton Hilyard - Douglass

The senior made no waste of his 10 carries, running off 146 yards on rival Bluestem on Friday night in their 62-8 win. He had touchdown runs of 43, 21 and 14 yards in the first half. He also had a fumble recovery, where he ran it back in the second quarter.

On the season, Hilyard now has 551 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Trojan secondary

While the defense was once again stellar, holding Valley Center to 122 yards of total offense, it was the secondary that almost caught as many passes (4) as Valley Center caught (8).

Quinton Born, Tayton Klein (2), Grant Weber all caught interceptions.

Three of those interceptions came on three straight drives, including Weber's interception that killed a Valley Center drive that had reached the Andover red zone in the second quarter.

As a team, they now have 12 turnovers in six games, with nine of them being interceptions.

Carter Champlain - Andover

The senior hasn't needed to kick any field goals this year with Middleton doing what he's doing but on Friday night against Valley Center, he found himself working a lot. He went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the 30-0 win. He hit a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter, a 33-yarder in the second and added a 25-yarder in the fourth.

This season, Champlain has been money as a kicker. He's made 20 of 21 extra points and now 3 of 3 on field goals. Yeah, he was 3 of 3 on extra points on Friday night, too.

Douglass defense

Outside of a 66-yard run in the fourth quarter, the Douglass Bulldogs held Bluestem to only 41 yards of total offense. Kye Jones took the only pass Bluestem threw to the house. After last week against Kingman, the defense flew around and made play after play.

Cooper Tabor - Andover Central

With Ashton Barkdull getting injured in the first quarter of Friday's loss, someone had to step up and that was Cooper Tabor. The senior was a nice target for quarterback Kai Kunz as he caught six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Tabor is easily the leading receiver for the Jags, with 29 receptions. the next closest is 14 by Evan Ek.

Jacob Barnett - Augusta

Barnett is really finding his rhythm within the Augusta offense. He had 71 yards against Winfield but he punched it into the end zone twice in the 35-20 win. He now has over 300 yards rushing on the season and has four touchdowns.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.