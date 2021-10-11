Here are the Kansas high school football state rankings for Week 7

We've hit the halfway point of the regular season, and now we head onto the back half before playoffs. Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings to one person, who then tallies the totals for the poll. No one sees what others voted until the end of the rankings. This limits one poll from influencing another poll.

Voting comes from around the state: El Dorado, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Salina, Topeka and Wellington.

Here's Week 6 rankings for comparisons.

This week's ranking are below:

Class 6A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (6), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Campus (70-21). This week: vs. 5A No. 7 Maize (5-1)

2. Blue Valley Northwest, 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. No. 7 BV North (35-21). This week: at 5A No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (2-4)

3. Olathe North, 5-1... LW 4

Last week: def. Shawnee Mission East (56-41). This week: vs. No. 10 Lawrence (4-2)

4. Blue Valley, 5-1... LW 5

Last week: def. 4A No. 4 Bishop Miege (31-28). This week: at BV West (4-2)

5. Manhattan, 5-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to No. 10 Washburn Rural (21-14). This week: at Topeka West (2-4)

6. Junction City, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Topeka High (34-6). This week: at Emporia (1-5)

7. Washburn Rural, 5-1... LW 10

Last week: def. No. 2 Washburn Rural (21-14). This week: vs. Highland Park (0-6)

8. Lawrence Free State, 5-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Olathe South (33-14). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission East (2-4)

9. Blue Valley North, 3-3... LW 7

Last week: lost to BV Northwest (35-21). This week: at St. James Academy (2-4)

10. Lawrence, 4-2... LW NR

Last week: def. Shawnee Mission South (49-9). This week: at No. 3 Olathe North (5-1)

Dropped out: Garden City (4-2)

Receiving votes: Olathe West (4-2), Blue Valley West (4-2), Garden City (4-2)

Class 5A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Bishop Carroll (5), 5-1... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (27-21) This week: vs. Wichita West (2-4)

2. Spring Hill (1), 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Tonganoxie (27-21). This week: vs. 4A No. 10 KC Piper (4-2)

3. Mill Valley, 5-1... LW 2

Last week: def. Olathe West (47-32). This week: at Olathe East (1-5)

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5-1... LW 1

Last week: lost to No. 5 Bishop Carroll (27-21). This week: at Liberal (3-3)

5. Hays, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Dodge City (39-17). This week: vs. 5A No. 9 Maize South (5-1)

6. Andover, 5-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Valley Center (30-0). This week: vs. 4A No. 3 Andover Central (5-1)

7. Maize, 5-1... LW 8

Last week: def. No. 4 Maize South (49-27). This week: at 6A No. 1 Derby (5-0).

8. Wichita Northwest, 4-2... LW 10

Last week: def. Wichita Southeast (67-6). This week: at Wichita South (1-5)

9. Maize South, 5-1... LW 4

Last week: lost to No. 8 Maize (49-27). This week: vs. 5A No. 5 Hays (5-1)

10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-4... LW 10

Last week: lost to BV West (31-7). This week: vs. BV Northwest (6-0)

(tie) Topeka Seaman, 4-2... LW NR

Last week: def. Emporia (22-6). This week: vs. Topeka High (2-4)

Dropped out: None. (there was a tie for 10th last week).

Receiving votes: Salina Central (5-1)

Class 4A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Basehor-Linwood (6), 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. KC Washington (54-0). This week: vs. Lansing (2-4)

2. Buhler, 5-1... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 2 Buhler (42-30). This week: at Wellington (2-3)

3. Andover Central, 5-1... LW 1

Last week: lost to Salina Central (21-14). This week: at 5A No. 7 Andover (5-1)

4. McPherson, 5-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to No. 5 Buhler (42-30). This week: vs. No. 9 Mulvane (4-2)

5. Bishop Miege, 2-4... LW 4

Last week: lost to 6A No. 5 Blue Valley (31-28). This week: at Lutheran North (Mo.) (4-3)

6. Wamego, 5-1... LW 8

Last week: def. KC Schlagle (48-14). This week: at Fort Scott (1-5)

(tie) Chanute, 5-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Fort Scott (41-0). This week: vs. Field Kindley (1-5)

8. Atchison, 5-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Sumner Academy (35-14). This week: at KC Schlagle (0-5)

9. Mulvane, 4-2... LW 10

Last week: def. Rose Hill (33-0). This week: vs. No. 4 McPherson (5-1)

10. Kansas City Piper, 4-2... LW 6

Last week: lost to Paola (24-19). This week: at 5A No. 2 Spring Hill (6-0)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Augusta (4-2), St. James Academy (2-4), El Dorado (3-3), Circle (4-2)

Class 3A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (6), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Wichita Trinity (96-6). This week: at Clearwater (3-3)

2. Wichita Collegiate, 6-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Clearwater (45-14). This week: vs. Halstead (1-5)

3. Holton, 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Hiawatha (48-14). This week: at Rock Creek (4-2)

4. Cheney, 6-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Holcomb (25-14). This week: vs. Nickerson (0-6)

5. Southeast of Saline, 6-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Goodland (53-0). This week: vs. Smoky Valley (4-2)

6. Riley County, 6-0... LW 6

Last week: def. Council Grove (63-14). This week: vs. No. 8 Concordia (6-0)

7. Girard, 6-0... LW 7

Last week: def. Burlington (28-0). This week: vs. Iola (2-4)

8. Concordia, 6-0... LW 10

Last week: def. Marysville (32-6). This week: at No. 6 Riley County (6-0)

9. Topeka Hayden, 5-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Santa Fe Trail (49-6). This week: at Perry-Lecompton (4-2)

10. Pratt, 5-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Hugoton (5-1). This week: at Holcomb (4-2)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Holcomb (4-2), Frontenac (5-1)

Class 2A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville (6), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. No. 10 Pleasant Ridge (56-6). This week: at No. 2 Silver Lake (5-1)

2. Wellsville, 6-0... LW 4

Last week: def. No. 2 Osage City (35-12). This week: vs. Humboldt (5-1)

(tie) Silver Lake, 5-1... LW 3

Last week: def. McLouth (63-6). This week: vs. No. 1 Rossville (6-0)

4. Chaparral, 6-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Belle Plaine (56-21). This week: vs. Douglass (1-5)

5. Osage City, 5-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to No. 4 Wellsville (35-12). This week: vs. Eureka (4-2)

6. Hoisington, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Ellsworth (21-13). This week: vs. Norton (3-3)

7. Cimarron, 6-0... LW 7

Last week: def. Lakin (55-7). This week: vs. Thomas More Prep (5-1)

(tie) Hillsboro, 5-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Marion (56-8). This week: at Lyons (2-3)

9. Kingman, 5-1... NR

Last week: def. Garden Plain (10-7). This week: at Bluestem (0-5)

10. Nemaha Central, 4-2... LW 9

Last week: def. Maur Hill-Mount Academy (66-7). This week: at Riverside (0-6)

Dropped out: Pleasant Ridge (4-2)

Receiving votes: Riverton (5-1), Thomas More Prep (5-1), Humboldt (5-1), Pleasant Ridge (4-2), Atchison County (5-1)

Class 1A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Olpe (3), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Jackson Heights (35-0). This week: at Northern Heights (0-5)

(tie) Inman (3), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Ell-Saline (60-0). This week: at Remington (3-3)

3. Smith Center, 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. No. 8 Plainville (28-25). This week: at Ell-Saline (2-4)

4. Sedgwick, 6-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Remington (56-14). This week: vs. Elkhart (4-2)

5. Centralia, 5-1... LW 5

Last week: def. Horton (62-7). This week: vs. No. 8 Lyndon (3-2)

6. Conway Springs, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Sublette (42-0). This week: at Stanton County (2-3)

7. Jefferson County North, 4-2... LW 10

Last week: def No. 7 Wabaunsee (30-11). This week: vs. Troy (3-3)

8. Lyndon, 3-2... LW 9

Last week: def. Central Heights (48-0). This week: at No. 5 Centralia (5-1)

9. Wabaunsee, 4-2... LW 7

Last week: lost to No. 10 Jefferson Co. North (30-11). This week: at Horton (0-6)

10. Plainville, 3-3... LW 8

Last week: lost to No. 3 Smith Center (28-25). This week: vs. Ellinwood (1-5)

Dropped out: None.

Receiving votes: Jackson Heights (3-3), Troy (3-3)

8-MAN I

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (6), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Bennington (50-0) This week: at Herington (0-4)

2. Madison, 6-0... LW 2

Last week: def. No. 6 Chase County (66-50). This week: vs. Flinthills (2-4)

3. WaKeeney-Trego, 6-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Oberlin-Decatur Co. (50-0). This week: vs. No. 7 Hill City (5-1)

4. Canton-Galva, 5-1... LW 3

Last week: Bye. This week: at Solomon (4-2)

5. Sedan, 6-0... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 10 Yates Center (56-8). This week: vs. Cedar Vale-Dexter (0-6)

6. Argonia-Attica, 5-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Moundridge (62-34). This week: at No. 10 Medicine Lodge (6-0)

7. Chase County, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: lost to No. 2 Madison (66-50). This week:

(tie). Hill City, 5-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Hoxie (61-40). This week: at No. 3 WaKeeny-Trego (6-0)

9. Meade, 6-0... LW NR

Last week: def. Leoti-Wichita Co. (49-24). This week: vs. Ness City (1-5)

10. Medicine Lodge, 6-0... LW NR

Last week: def. Pretty Prairie (48-0). This week: vs. No. 6 Argonia-Attica (5-1)

Dropped out: Leoti-Wichita Co. (4-2), Yates Center (5-1)

Receiving votes: Leoti-Wichita Co. (4-2), Yates Center (5-1), Goessel (4-2), West Elk (5-1), Clifton-Clyde (4-1)

8-MAN II

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Axtell (6), 6-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Linn (58-8). This week: vs. Wetmore (0-6)

2. Thunder Ridge, 6-0... LW 3

Last week: def. No. 9 Osborne (44-34). This week: vs. No. 6 Frankfort (5-1)

3. Victoria, 5-1... LW 2

Last week: def. Wilson (57-0). This week: vs. Tescott (2-4)

4. Caldwell, 6-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Peabody-Burns (42-20). This week: vs. South Barber (5-1)

5. Bucklin, 6-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Minneola (68-22). This week: at Ingalls (0-5)

6. Frankfort, 5-1... LW 7

Last week: def. No. 8 Hanover (48-8). This week: at No. 2 Thunder Ridge (6-0)

7. Lebo, 5-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Manhattan-Flinthills Christian (52-0). This week: at Rural Vista (0-4)

8. Wheatland-Grinnell, 5-1... LW 10

Last week: def. Logan-Palco (50-0). This week: vs. St. Francis (1-5)

9. Quinter, 5-1... LW NR

Last week: def. St. Francis (60-6). This week: at Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. (2-4)

10. Hanover, 3-3... LW 8

Last week: lost to No. 7 Frankfort (48-8). This week: vs. Linn (2-4)

Dropped out: Osborne (4-2)

Receiving votes: Waverly (4-1), Dighton (5-1), South Barber (5-1), Osborne (4-2)