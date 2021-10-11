Central Burden hands Flinthills Mustangs tough road loss

The Flinthills Mustangs caught the unfortunate end of a mercy-rule game on Friday night, falling to Central Burden, 84-38 in a game that could have major playoff implications.

With the loss, Flinthills falls to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Central Burden jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Flinthills was able to score early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown by junior quarterback Hunter Lowmaster.

The Raiders answered back with two more scores and added another before halftime to take a 44-16 lead into the locker rooms.

The night wouldn't get easier as Central Burden would tack on two more in the third to take a 60-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Credit the Mustangs, though. They could have rolled over and handed the mercy-rule win to Burden but they fought. Conner Sigg found his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run and Brandon Gleason scored his team leading ninth touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs put up 22 points in the fourth quarter but it wouldn't be enough as a turnover led to a score with less than three minutes to go in the game to end the game by mercy-rule.

Hunter Lowmaster had 136 yards rushing for the Mustangs. Tayler Brown had 77 yards on 17 carries.

Flinthills will now play the No. 2 team in 8-Man I, Madison (6-0), on Friday night before finishing up with Udall (1-5) next week.

Central Burden 84, Flinthills 38

FH: 0;16;0;22—38

CB: 24;20;16;24—84

