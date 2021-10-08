Douglass Bulldogs pick up big win over Bluestem behind Hilyard's three rushing touchdowns

Kalon Fullerton

Special to Butler County Times-Gazette

DOUGLASS, Kansas — The Douglass Bulldogs came into tonight’s game against rival Bluestem without a win, but with two of those five losses coming by less than a field goal, they knew they were close.

This week, it all came together from the very first kickoff.

On the first drive of the game, junior defensive back Kyle Jones picked off a Bluestem pass and took it 16 yards for a pick six. In the Bulldogs’ first offensive series, quarterback Jordan Stoeffel hit Konnor Kielhorn with a 36 yard pass to make it 14-0.

It was all Bulldogs from there, as they would finally taste victory for the first time this season, defeating the Lions 62-8.

“You want to get out to a great start,” Bulldogs coach Kelley Sayahnejad said. “We always feel like if our team comes out and has a great start and something good happens early, we’re going to be in the fight the whole game.”

Tonight, the fight was won on the ground. Senior running back Dalton Hilyard carried the Bulldogs all night. He finished the day with 146 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Wade Morgan and Jace Pickler also recorded rushing touchdowns, and the Bulldogs combined for more than 300 rushing yards by the time the night was done.

“It felt pretty good.” Hilyard said. “It was pretty important because we’ve always been rivals with Bluestem.”

“Dalton’s a great player,” Sayahnejad said “When he’s playing well the team responds. It’s always a good time when Dalton gets after it.”

It was a complete performance for the Bulldogs, as they dominated in all three phases of the game. Wade Morgan recorded four tackles for loss, and Dalton Hilyard added to his sensational offensive performance with a 46-yard scoop and score, the second defensive touchdown of the night.

Senior Brady Roberts successfully converted all eight extra points he tried tonight, making the kicker 11 of 11 on point after attempts on the year.

It was the kind of performance the Bulldogs have been looking for all season.

“You’re excited for the seniors, and excited for the program, and we’ll just continue to battle and keep taking steps forward.” Sayahnejad said.

“We needed a confidence booster,” Hilyard admitted.

Bluestem’s Landen Wilson provided the offensive bright spot for the Lions, breaking the shutout in the fourth quarter with a 75 yard trot to get his first touchdown of the year.

The Lions (0-5) are still searching for their first win, and they’ll look to find it next week at home against Kingman. Douglass (1-5) will look to build on their first win, as they return home to play the Chaparral Roadrunners next Friday.

Douglass 62, Bluestem 8

Bluestem 0 0 0 8 -- 8

Douglass 28 21 7 6 -- 62

Scoring

D – 18 yd pass interception Kye Jones (Brady Roberts kick)

D – 36 yd pass Jordan Stoffel to Konner Kielhorn (Roberts kick)

D – 43 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Roberts kick)

D – 10 yd run Wade Morgan (Roberts kick)

D – 14 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Roberts kick)

D – 21 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Roberts kick)

D – 31 yd fumble return Dalton Hilyard (Roberts kick)

D – 50 yd run Wade Morgan (Jaytin Cathey kick)

B – 66 yd run Landen Wilson (Talon Dotts run)

D – 20 yd run Jace Pichler (no attempt)

Statistics

RUSHING: Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 3-(10); Dalton Hilyard 10-146; Wade Morgan 4-91; Jace Pichler 12-83; Kyler Moore 3-7; Totals 32-317. Bluestem - Laythan Vice 8-7; Brody Mohr 9-(25); Caden Dawson 1-1; Landen Wilson 21-125; Totals 39-108.

PASSING: (cmp-att-yds-td-int): Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 3-5-84-1-0. Bluestem – Brody Mohr 0-1-0-0-1.

RECEIVING: Douglass – Brock Stiner 1-25; Brady Roberts 1-23; Konnor Kielhorn 1-36. Bluestem – None