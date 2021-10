Week 6 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 14-6 (70%)

County picks: 6-2 (75%)

Overall: 70-30 (70%)

Overall county picks: 34-9 (80%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

BV Northwest 35, BV NORTH 31

Class 5A

Andover 35, VALLEY CENTER 7

Bishop Carroll 28, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 21

Maize 24, MAIZE SOUTH 21

Class 4A

Andover Central 36, SALINA CENTRAL 14

El Dorado 22, WELLINGTON 14

Augusta 30, WINFIELD 28

Circle 50, INDEPENDENCE 14

MULVANE 28, Rose Hill 21

BISHOP MIEGE 27, Blue Valley 21

McPherson 17, BUHLER 14

Class 3A

CHENEY 55, Holcomb 7

Class 2A

DOUGLASS 48, Bluestem 0

OSAGE CITY 38, Wellsville 26

Class 1A

Sedgwick 47, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 24

SMITH CENTER 46, Plainville 8

8-MAN I

CENTRAL BURDEN 32, Flinthills 28

Yates Center 44, SEDAN 32

Madison 72, CHASE COUNTY 28

8-MAN II

Osborne 36, THUNDER RIDGE 28

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.