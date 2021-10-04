Here are the Kansas high school football state rankings for Week 6

We've hit the halfway point of the regular season, and now we head onto the back half before playoffs. Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions.

How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings to one person, who then tallies the totals for the poll. No one sees what others voted until the end of the rankings. This limits one poll from influencing another poll.

Voting comes from around the state: El Dorado, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Salina, Topeka and Wellington.

Here's Week 5 rankings for comparisons.

If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the Gannett Kansas digital website on your choice for $1 for six months for all-digital access.

This week's ranking are below:

Class 6A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Derby (6), 4-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Hutchinson (55-6). This Week: vs. Campus (0-5)

2. Manhattan, 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. 5A No. 6 Topeka Seaman (48-21). This Week: vs. No. 10 Washburn Rural (4-1)

3. Blue Valley Northwest, 5-0... LW 4

Last week: def. BV Southwest (55-8). This Week: at No. 7 Blue Valley North (3-2)

4. Olathe North, 4-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Olathe South (54-16). This Week: at Shawnee Mission East (2-3)

5. Blue Valley, 4-1... LW 8

Last week: def. No. 3 Blue Valley North (45-23). This Week: at 4A No. 4 Bishop Miege (2-3)

6. Junction City, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Topeka West (54-16). This Week: vs. Topeka High (0-5)

7. Blue Valley North, 3-2... LW 3

Last week: lost to No. 8 Blue Valley (45-23). This Week: vs. Blue Valley Northwest (5-0)

8. Garden City, 4-1... LW 10

Last week: def. Liberal (49-0). This Week: at Wichita East (2-3)

9. Lawrence Free State, 4-1... LW NR

Last week: def. 5A No. 1 Mill Valley (41-20). This Week: at Olathe South (3-2)

10. Washburn Rural, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Emporia (45-9). This Week: at No. 2 Manhattan (5-0)

Dropped out: Lawrence (3-2)

Receiving votes: Lawrence (3-2), Olathe West (4-1)

Class 5A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5), 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Wichita Southeast (80-20). This Week: vs. No. 5 Bishop Carroll (4-1)

2. Mill Valley, 4-1... LW 1

Last week: lost to Lawrence Free State (41-20). This Week: vs. Olathe West (4-1)

3. Spring Hill (1), 5-0... LW 5

Last week: def. De Soto (28-14). This Week: at Tonganoxie (2-3)

4. Maize South, 5-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Newton (68-24). This Week: at No. 8 Maize (4-1)

5. Bishop Carroll, 4-1... LW 3

Last week: def. Wichita North (55-0). This Week: at No. 1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5-0)

6. Hays, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Abilene (64-7). This Week: at Dodge City (4-1)

7. Andover, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Wichita Heights (49-7). This Week: at Valley Center (2-3)

8. Maize, 4-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Salina South (57-27). This Week: vs. No. 4 Maize South (5-0)

10. Wichita Northwest, 3-2... LW NR

Last week: def. Campus (55-28). This Week: at Wichita Southeast (1-4)

10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-3... LW 10

Last week: lost to Christian Brothers (Mo.) (42-7). This Week: at Blue Valley West (3-2)

Dropped out: Topeka Seaman (3-2)

Receiving votes: Topeka Seaman (3-2)

Class 4A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andover Central (6), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Valley Center (51-10). This Week: at Salina Central (3-2)

2. McPherson, 5-0... LW 3

Last week: def. No. 8 El Dorado (63-36). This Week: at No. 5 Buhler (4-1)

3. Basehor-Linwood, 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Shawnee Heights (42-7). This Week: vs. KC Washington (2-2)

4. Bishop Miege, 2-3... LW 4

Last week: def. BV West (28-14). This Week: vs. 6A No. 5 Blue Valley (4-1)

5. Buhler, 4-1... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 10 Augusta (56-14) This Week: vs. No. 2 McPherson (5-0)

6. Kansas City Piper, 4-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Tonganoxie (23-20). This Week: at Paola (2-3)

7. Chanute, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Independence (44-0). This Week: at Fort Scott (1-4)

8. Wamego, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Paola (22-21). This Week: vs. KC Schlagle (0-4)

9. Atchison, 4-1... LW NR

Last week: def. KC Turner (45-12). This Week: vs. KC Sumner (3-2)

10. Mulvane, 3-2... LW NR

Last week: def. Field Kindley (51-6). This Week: vs. Rose Hill (1-4)

Dropped out: El Dorado (2-3), Augusta (3-2)

Receiving votes: Augusta (3-2), St. James Academy (1-4), Circle (3-2), El Dorado (2-3)

Class 3A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Andale (5), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Hesston (48-0). This week: vs. Wichita Trinity (1-4)

2. Wichita Collegiate (1), 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Wichita Trinity (56-7). This week: vs. Clearwater (3-2)

3. Holton, 5-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Royal Valley (50-0). This week: vs. Hiawatha (3-2)

4. Cheney, 5-0... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 7 Pratt (27-14) This week: vs. Holcomb (4-1)

5. Southeast of Saline, 5-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Colby (45-0). This week: at Goodland (0-5)

6. Riley County, 5-0... LW 6

Last week: def. Chapman 2A No. 3 . This week: at Council Grove (1-4)

7. Girard, 5-0... LW 8

Last week: def. Prairie View (38-15). This week: at Burlington (2-3)

8. Topeka Hayden, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Osawatomie (38-0). This week: at Santa Fe Trail (1-4)

9. Pratt, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: lost to No. 5 Cheney (27-14) This week: at Hugoton (3-2)

10. Concordia, 5-0... LW 10

Last week: def. Clay Center (50-0). This week: vs. Marysville (1-3)

Dropped out: none.

Receiving votes: Holcomb (4-1), Caney Valley (4-1), Frontenac (4-1)

Class 2A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Rossville (6), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Oskaloosa (62-0). This week: vs. No. 10 Pleasant Ridge (4-1)

2. Osage City, 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. Jayhawk-Linn (63-21). This week: vs. No. 4 Wellsville (5-0)

3. Silver Lake, 4-1... LW 4

Last week: def. Royal Valley (50-0). This week: vs. McCLouth (0-3)

4. Wellsville, 5-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Eureka (45-12). This week: at No. 2 Osage City (5-0)

5. Chaparral, 5-0... LW 8

Last week: def. 2A No. 6 Garden Plain (41-21). This week: at Belle Plaine (1-4)

6. Hoisington, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Minneapolis (36-6). This week: at Ellsworth (1-4)

7. Cimarron, 5-0... LW 9

Last week: def. Syracuse (60-12). This week: vs. Lakin (4-1)

8. Hillsboro, 4-1... LW 10

Last week: def. Haven (62-0). This week: at Marion (3-2)

9. Nemaha Central, 3-2... LW 3

Last week: lost to St. Mary's (30-12). This week: at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (2-3)

10. Pleasant Ridge, 4-1... LW NR

Last week: def. McLouth (50-0). This week: at No. 1 Rossville (5-0)

Dropped out: Garden Plain (4-1)

Receiving votes: Thomas More Prep (4-1), Kingman (4-1), Riverton (4-1), Garden Plain (4-1), Humboldt (4-1)

Class 1A

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Olpe (3), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. Pleasanton (63-0). This week: vs. Jackson Heights (3-2)

(tie) Inman (3), 5-0... LW 2

Last week: def. No. 7 Plainville (48-3). This week: vs. Ell-Saline (2-3)

3. Smith Center, 5-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Oakley (41-8). This week: vs. No. 8 Plainville (3-2)

4. Sedgwick, 5-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Ell-Saline (55-12). This week: at Remington-Whitewater (3-1)

5. Centralia, 4-1... LW 5

Last week: def. No. 10 Jefferson Co. North (20-6). This week: vs. Horton (0-5)

6. Conway Springs, 4-1... LW 6

Last week: def. Wichita Independent (55-0). This week: vs. Sublette (0-4)

7. Wabaunsee, 4-1... LW NR

Last week: def. Valley Heights (28-12). This week: vs. No. 10 Jefferson Co. North (3-2)

8. Plainville, 3-2... LW 7

Last week: lost to No. 2 Inman (48-3). This week: at No. 3 Smith Center (5-0)

9. Lyndon, 2-2... LW 8

Last week: bye. This week: vs. Central Heights (3-1)

10. Jefferson County North, 3-2... LW 10

Last week: lost to No. 5 Centralia (20-6). This week: at No. 7 Wabaunsee (4-1)

Dropped out: Troy (3-2)

Receiving votes: Troy (3-2), Central Heights (3-1), Remington-Whitewater (3-1)

8-man I

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Little River (5), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. No. 2 Canton-Galva (60-52). This week: at Bennington (4-1)

2. Madison, 5-0... LW 3

Last week: def. Oxford (52-0). This week: at No. 6 Chase County (5-0)

3. Canton-Galva (1), 4-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to No. 1 Little River (60-52). This week: vs. Herington (0-4)

4. WaKeeney-Trego, 5-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Atwood-Rawlins Co. (58-28). This week: at Oberlin-Decatur Co. (3-2)

5. Sedan, 5-0... LW 4

Last week: def. Oswego (60-8). This week: vs. No. 10 Yates Center (5-0)

6. Chase County, 5-0... LW 6

Last week: def. Flinthills (56-30). This week: vs. No. 2 Madison (5-0)

7. Argonia-Attica, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Pretty Prairie (60-12). This week: vs. Moundridge (1-4)

8. Hill City, 4-1... LW 8

Last week: def. Stockton (69-0). This week: vs. Hoxie (3-2)

9. Leoti-Wichita County, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Ness City (72-30). This week: vs. Meade (5-0)

10. Yates Center, 5-0... LW 10

Last week: def. Cedar Vale-Dexter (62-0). This week: at No. 5 Sedan (5-0)

Dropped out: none.

Receiving votes: Meade (5-0)

8-man II

Team (first place votes), record; Last week’s ranking

1. Axtell (6), 5-0... LW 1

Last week: def. No. 2 Frankfort (54-8). This week: at Linn (2-3)

2. Victoria, 4-1... LW 3

Last week: def. Central Plains (56-6). This week: at Wilson (0-4)

3. Thunder Ridge, 5-0... LW 5

Last week: def. Mankato-Rock Hills (54-0). This week: vs. No. 9 Osborne (4-1)

4. Caldwell, 5-0... LW 6

Last week: def. Stafford (51-14). This week: at Peabody-Burns (3-2)

5. Bucklin, 5-0... LW 8

Last week: def. Satana (26-6). This week: vs. Minneola (3-1)

6. Lebo, 4-1... LW 7

Last week: def. Wakefield (60-14). This week: vs. Centre-Lost Springs (2-1).

7. Frankfort, 4-1... LW 2

Last week: lost to No. 1 Axtell (54-8). This week: vs. No. 8 Hanover (3-2)

8. Hanover, 3-2... LW 4

Last week: lost to Osborne (36-26). This week: at No. 7 Frankfort (4-1)

9. Osborne, 4-1... LW NR

Last week: def. No. 4 Hanover (36-26). This week: at No. 3 Thunder Ridge (5-0)

10. Wheatland-Grinnell, 4-1... LW 9

Last week: def. Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. (65-12). This week: vs. Logan-Palco (1-3)

Dropped out: Waverly (3-1)

Receiving votes: Waverly (3-1), Quinter (4-1), Dighton (4-1)