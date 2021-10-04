Here are the best high school football performances from Week 5 in Butler County

There were a lot of lopsided scores in the county this week with some for and some against. However, there were still some fantastic games, such as Circle scoring with 30 seconds left to beat Winfield. Andover made a statement in their 49-7 win. El Dorado fell in a shootout to McPherson but still ran for 399 yards. Andover Central showed why they're the No. 1 team in 4A and Rose Hill fell late to Wellington.

Last week, Max Middleton was named player of the week.

Here are the top performers for Week 5 in Butler County:

Player of the Week: Kai Kunz - Andover Central

The senior quarterback ripped the Valley Center secondary apart on Friday night. He was nearly perfect, going 16 of 17 for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the 51-10 win over the Hornets.

Kunz doesn't need to be a high production passer to make a difference for the Jaguars as he doesn't turn it over -- just one interception this season. He runs the offense and keeps them marching down the field. When they need him, he steps up and makes big plays after big plays.

During his senior year for Andover Central, he's thrown for 880 yards on 66.7 percent completion percentage. He has six touchdowns. He's also rushed for 207 yards.

Nik Pai - Andover

The junior stepped up for Chandler Goodnight on the offensive side of things, piling up 163 yards of total offense and scoring two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Pretty good for a player who had 62 total offensive yards coming into the game.

Max Middleton - Andover

Middleton followed up last week's performance with another big time performance, rushing for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He battered and bruised the Heights' defense all night long and he's a large reason why Andover is one of the top rushing teams in 5A.

Brady Strausz - Andover

Strausz who normally isn't a runner scored three rushing touchdowns off the read option on Friday night -- all in the first half. He finished with 53 yards rushing and 72 yards passing. The 53 yards were a career high for the junior.

Luke McGinnis - Circle

McGinnis was exceptional in their win over Winfield. Despite the interception, he led the Thunderbirds down the field twice in the fourth quarter for yet another comeback. He finished with 295 yards and five touchdowns. He also led Circle in rushing with 44 yards.

Ty Smith - Circle

Maybe the fastest receiver in Butler County continually burned the Vikings on Friday night. He had nine receptions for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in the second half, including the game-winner with 30 seconds remaining. On the year, Smith has 632 yards on 32 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Andover Central front seven

We'd name players but with everyone rotating out this has to be a team award. The No. 1 rushing defense in 4A and the lowest rushing yards allowed per game in Class 6A-4A, they did it again, holding Valley Center to 47 yards. While Valley Center wasn't the most prolific running game, it's the domination that earns them the recognition.

Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

Some say he may be the best running back in 4A. Him and Middleton are battling for the best back in Andover. He had four touchdowns in the win over Valley Center to go along with his 129 yards rushing on only 14 carries. On the season, Barkdull has 633 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He also has 127 yards receiving and a game-winning touchdown reception.

Jalen Rice - El Dorado

Rice makes his second straight appearance on the top performers list and he had 141 yards of total offense for the Wildcats in the 63-36 loss to McPherson. He also scored two touchdowns in the first quarter as El Dorado tried to keep pace with McPherson. The junior is starting to find his role in the offense and it's starting to open up the passing game.

Sebastian Flower - Augusta

Despite the loss to Buhler, the senior had over 100 yards of total offense, finishing with 119 on the night. He's made himself really valuable for the Augusta offense, providing a pass option out of the backfield and can run the ball when they need him to. He finished with 98 yards rushing and scored a touchdown against Buhler.

