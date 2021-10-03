Flinthills Mustangs battle tough in loss to sixth-ranked Chase County Bulldogs

FLINTHILLS — The Flinthills Mustangs gave Chase County all they could handle in the 56-30 loss on Friday night at Flinthills High.

Chase County came into the game as the sixth-ranked team in 8-Man I according to the Gannett Kansas rankings and they had to be ready as Flinthills jumped to an 6-6 tie in the second quarter when senior Brandon Gleason scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Chase County led 20-6 at the break.

“We had a couple offensive miscues that stopped our final drive of the half allowing just enough time for them to punch one in," first-year head coach Chase Casteel said. “Clock management was huge focus for us tonight."

Despite trailing 40-14 after three quarters, Flinthlls would score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, punching in both two-point conversions to keep the mercy-rule out of reach for Chase County.

Through five games this season, Flinthills has only seen the mercy-rule once this year (a loss to No. 4 Sedan) and have either been competitive or flat out won their games.

“We are not the team of the recent past," Casteel said. “The days of being down and rolling over, are over.”

It's a large difference that saw the Mustangs have less than 50 yards of offense in their meeting with Chase County last season (46-0 loss).

Flinthills hits the road as they will travel to Central Burden (3-2) is a pivotal match up that will determine playoff seeding in District 2.

No. 6 Chase County 56, Flinthills 30

Chase County;6;14;20;16;—56

Flinthills;0;6;6;16;—30

Scoring Summary

CC - 6-yard TD run by Mitch Budke (2PAT no good)

FH - 7-yard TD run by Brandon Gleason (2PAT no good)

CC - 5-yard TD run by Budke (2PAT good)

CC - 41-yard TD run by Budke (2PAT no good)

CC - 7-yard TD Run by Cal Kohlmeier (2PAT no good)

CC - 6-yard TD run by Budke (2PAT good)

FH - 7-yard TD Run by Tayler Brown (2PAT no good)

CC - 15-yard TD run by Budke (2PAT no good)

FH - 3-yard TD run by Gleason (2PAT good)

CC - 34-yard TD run by Kohlmeier (2PAT good)

CC - 1-yard TD run by Budker (2PAT good)

FH - 2-yard TD run by Gleason (2PAT good)

