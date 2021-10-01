What you need to know about Butler hosting Coffeyville in the 95th meeting between the two schools

Though, it has only been two weeks, It feels like it's been a month since Butler dismantled Dodge City in an impressive 30-20 win.

Butler has their eyes set on No. 9 Coffeyville coming to town and after last year's loss with no time remaining, you know they will be focused.

Here's what you need to know about the 95th all-time meeting between the two schools:

Coffeyville is hot

The Red Ravens have renewed life under head coach Jeff Leiker in his second year and second stint as they have as many wins this season (3) as they did last season (3). They are one of the remaining eight unbeaten teams in the NJCAA this season.

Two of their wins are two of Butler wins as well, both teams beating Hutchinson and Dodge City.

The Red Ravens are led by Jakson Thomson. He leads the KJCCC in passing yards per game and is first in touchdowns, just passing Butler's Jake Wolff. In terms of efficiency, only the two Butler quarterbacks are more efficient than Thomson.

The Red Ravens use a 2-headed monster of a running game with Star Thomas, who scored the game winner against Butler last season, and Dorian Lewis. The two pack a 1-2 punch that is resembles the lighting & thunder a lot of teams run today.

They've started 3-0 the first time since 2015 when they started 7-0.

It helps their defense can force turnovers as they have forced nine turnovers in only three games.

Running back by Committee

There's also injuries for both teams but with Butler still working in Adarius Thomas, the All-American running back from two years ago, the rest never hurt.

Thomas still increasing his work load as the season has progressed but he hasn't had to do it himself. KJ Shankle has been a blessing to pair with players like Jordan Kempf and Kevontae McDonald. Currently, Butler has two players ranked in the top 40 rushers. Only three teams can say that.

For Thomas, he went from three carries against Independence to 18 in the win over Dodge City. Expect more of the same as the season progresses.

Screws is the guy

While Butler doesn't release injury information, it's assumed Wolff is out for the year on reports we've heard. For sophomore Gavin Screws, he's meeting that expectation of a sophomore who's been in the system for two years. He's fitting in nicely through two games as his efficiency rating (167.3) is fourth nationally.

He doesn't shy away from it either. He said after the Hutch CC win, he expects to play well as he's been prepping himself in practice, supporting his teammates but ready when his name is called.

He was an efficient 7 of 14 for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win over Dodge City two weeks ago.

95th all-time meeting

In one of the longest rivalries in junior college athletics, the Grizzlies and Red Ravens will meet for the 95th time on Saturday. The Red Ravens own the four-game edge over Butler in the head-to-head series.

However, over the last 20 years or so, it's been a Butler runaway. Butler leads the series since 2000, Butler is 24-3 against the Red Ravens. Since 2014, the series has shifted to a more even series, with Butler owning the 4-3 advantage.

When it comes to home games, Butler is 21-24-1 all-time vs. Coffeyville. When Butler started playing in their new venue in 2012, they are 3-1 all-time in BG Products Veterans Sports Complex.

Under head coach Tim Schaffner, Butler is 2-0 at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex vs. the Red Ravens.

Last time Butler hosted a ranked Coffeyville team, they were ranked 17th in 2018. Butler rolled to a 22-0 win that night. The last time Butler played a top 10 ranked Red Ravens squad, in 2015 when Butler upset the No. 1 ranked Red Ravens 42-39 on Oct. 17, 2015.

Butler is 14-0 (since 1998) against a Ranked Coffeyville team.

What time is the Butler vs. Coffeyville game, and how to watch

Who: No. 9 Coffeyville (3-0, 3-0 KJCCC) at RV Butler (2-1, 2-1 KJCCC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: BG Products Veterans Sports Complex — El Dorado, Kansas

Watch: KJCCC Network | BCTV Channel 20 local Cox Channel

Listen: KTBL 88.1 FM Butler Student Radio (El Dorado) | 97.5 FM & KNSS 1330 AM

Series: Coffeyville leads the series 48-44-2

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.