Top-ranked Andover Central Jaguars dispatch of Hornets in blow out

Kalon Fullerton

special to Butler County Times-Gazette

ANDOVER — When you’re the No. 1 team in the state, it can sometimes be easy to slip up in unexpected moments.

For Andover Central, there would be no slip ups tonight, as the Jaguars took the lead on the first drive of the game and never once looked back, cruising to a 51-10 victory over the Valley Center Hornets, to remain unbeaten on the season.

“The biggest thing I was happy about was the intensity they came out with.” Jags Andover Central coach Derek Tuttle said of his team’s mentality in the route. “That was one thing we kind of preached all week, was doing the right things.”

It would be hard to find a better example of doing the right things than how senior quarterback Kai Kunz performed tonight, completing 15 of 16 passes, and throwing three touchdowns. He finished with 159 yards. Kunz did not have an incomplete pass until 44 seconds left in the third quarter when he threw an interception.

“He’s doing a great job, he’s getting better every week,” Tuttle said of his signal caller. “He’s really buying into what we’re trying to do.”

Kunz deflected any praise.

“It’s not just me,” Kunz said when asked about his performance. “It’s the wide receivers running great routes and the o-line giving me time,”

Central also ran the ball well in the first half, as Ashton Barkdull ran the ball 14 times for 74 yards, scoring an impressive four touchdowns in a performance that was only stopped by the Jaguars taking him out of the game at halftime.

The Jaguars played a complete game all night, as the defense did not give up a touchdown to the Hornets on offense, with the only touchdown coming from a 97 yard kickoff return from Hornets senior Kade Wilson.

“We forced them to punt a lot tonight,” said Tuttle, “So that was a huge benefit for us field position wise and then we put together a lot of nice drives offensively,”

The Jaguars (5-0) will hope to continue their unbeaten season as they head on the road next week to play the Salina Central Mustangs.

“Everyone did a tremendous job, and it just keeps making us better and better each week,” said Kunz said.

No. 1 Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10

Valley Center;3;7;0;0—10

Andover Central;14;28;6;3—51

AC - 27-yard TD run by Ashton Barkdull (Isaac Saye kick)

AC - 56-yard TD pass from Kai Kunz to Cooper Tabor (Saye kick)

VC - 31-yard FG by Cade Martin

AC - 4-yard TD run by Barkdull (Isaac Saye kick)

AC - 7-yard TD pass from Kunz to Kamden Wilson (Say Kick)

AC - 43-yard TD run by Barkdull (Isaac Saye kick)

AC - 4-yard TD run by Barkdull (Isaac Saye kick)

AC - 15-yard TD pass from Kunz to Evan Ek (kick no good)

AC - 38-yard FG by Saye