Week 5 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.
Last week: 12-8 (60%)
County picks: 8-1 (87.5%)
Overall: 55-24 (69.6%)
Overall county picks: 28-7 (80%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD
Class 6A
Blue Valley North 35, BLUE VALLEY 30
MANHATTAN 37, Topeka Seaman 28
Class 5A
ANDOVER 21, Wichita Heights 7
De Soto 14, SPRING HILL 7
Class 4A
ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Valley Center 7
BUHLER 20, Augusta 14
McPherson 28, EL DORADO 27
Wellington 16, ROSE HILL 14
Winfield 25, CIRCLE 21
CHANUTE 24, Independence 14
Class 3A
Cheney 28, PRATT 14
Caney Valley 42, GALENA 28
RILEY COUNTY 22, Clay Center 6
Class 2A
BLUESTEM 14, Belle Plaine 6
KINGMAN 35, Douglass 14
Garden Plain 30, CHAPARRAL 24
Class 1A
Remington 42, STANTON COUNTY 20
Centralia 35, Jefferson Co. North 24
8-Man I
Chase County 60, FLINTHILLS 14
Canton-Galva 36, LITTLE RIVER 34
Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.