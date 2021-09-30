Week 5 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County.

Last week: 12-8 (60%)

County picks: 8-1 (87.5%)

Overall: 55-24 (69.6%)

Overall county picks: 28-7 (80%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

Blue Valley North 35, BLUE VALLEY 30

MANHATTAN 37, Topeka Seaman 28

Class 5A

ANDOVER 21, Wichita Heights 7

De Soto 14, SPRING HILL 7

Class 4A

ANDOVER CENTRAL 28, Valley Center 7

BUHLER 20, Augusta 14

McPherson 28, EL DORADO 27

Wellington 16, ROSE HILL 14

Winfield 25, CIRCLE 21

CHANUTE 24, Independence 14

Class 3A

Cheney 28, PRATT 14

Caney Valley 42, GALENA 28

RILEY COUNTY 22, Clay Center 6

Class 2A

BLUESTEM 14, Belle Plaine 6

KINGMAN 35, Douglass 14

Garden Plain 30, CHAPARRAL 24

Class 1A

Remington 42, STANTON COUNTY 20

Centralia 35, Jefferson Co. North 24

8-Man I

Chase County 60, FLINTHILLS 14

Canton-Galva 36, LITTLE RIVER 34

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.