Circle Alum, Kayli Duncan wins NJCAA national volleyball Player of the Week

While the Butler volleyball team hasn't seen a loss since August, they continue to rack up the national awards as sophomore Kayli Duncan was named National Player of the Week this week by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

It's the second week in a row a Butler Grizzly has been named national player of the week. She is also the second Butler County high school athlete alum to win the award as well in as many weeks.

This just adds to the accolades she's accrued this week as she was also named the KJCCC offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Duncan, who played under Shelly Nibarger at Circle has been a leader for the Grizzlies this season and a large reason why they have won 16 consecutive matches and have vaulted to No. 7 in the most recent NJCAA top 20 poll.

Duncan continued her consistent and dominant play this past week as she helped Butler to wins over Cloud and 10th-ranked Seward. Duncan hit .586 on the week, totaling 21 kills in her eight sets played.

She had eight kills and no errors on the road Wednesday with seven blocks and followed that up with a 13-kill, six block performance against the Lady Saints of Seward on Saturday in the Grizzlies five-set win.

Duncan is hitting .315 on the season and .500 in KJCCC matches. Duncan hit above her average in kills per set this week finishing at 2.63 kills per set.

Duncan leads the KJCCC in blocks per set this season with 1.54 and is fourth in hitting percentage at .315. Duncan ranks first nationally in block assists with 102 and she is second in total blocks at 109 this year.

While at Circle, Duncan helped the Lady T-Birds finish third at state in 2019 and she was named to the second team All-AVCTL her senior season.

