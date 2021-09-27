The best performances from Week 4 high school football in Butler County

Butler County had an up-and-down week in terms of performances as teams go. Buhler slowed El Dorado down late. Circle struggled against the Pass. However, Flinthills had a mammoth 3OT game and Andover pitched another shut out. Gavin Kiser had a day in the 27-20 win over Rose Hill.

Though it was up and down, there were some spectacular performances in Week 4, setting up what could be a really fun second half of the season.

Here are the Week 4 top performers:

Player of the Week: Max Middleton - Andover

He's a legitimate option for player of the week every week but on Friday night against Goddard Eisenhower, the senior running back did everything and more by scoring two touchdowns.

He finished with 162 yards on 30 carries and a touchdowns on the ground. He then caught another on a goal line play for the second score.

Middleton is pushing big time numbers this season, averaging 157 yards per game this season. Over his last three games, he's averaging 170.3 yards as the Trojans have won three straight by an average of 23 points per game.

Gavin Kiser - Augusta

The sophomore was everything the Orioles needed against Rose Hill he scored a touchdown and accounted for 250 yards of offense for Augusta. When they needed a yard, he was able to get three. Kiser's size as only a sophomore gives him an advantage when running the ball. His ability to throw it makes him dangerous as he was only 2 of 3 on the night but had 75 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Jaydon Sundgren - El Dorado

Despite the loss, Sundgren did everything he could to get the Wildcats in the winning column. He ran for 160 yards, scoring a touchdown and protecting the ball. He did all that on only 20 carries. Sundgren has been a force replacing Zach Wittenberg as they look almost identical running the ball. The only real difference is Wittenberg wore No. 2.

Trojan defense

It would be a little hard to point out who had the best game. Sure, Josh Wolfe scored a touchdown and Matt Rudy was just as impressive. Chandler Goodnight is an instant impact performer every week. However, the entire defense is just impressive as they shut down Goddard Ike and the game was never really as close as the score indicated. Two shut outs on the year and they'll be looking for a third on Friday.

Ashton Barkdull - Andover Central

Much like Middleton, the senior is having himself a heck of a season and it was once again a game for himself on Friday night. He finished with 158 yards and scored three touchdowns, two of those coming in the second half. What can we say about Barkdull that hasn't been said? He's a consistent runner and that's why he has 504 yards rushing with eight touchdowns.

Brandon Gleason - Flinthills

Gleason who missed last season due to an injury had himself a game on Friday night. He scored four touchdowns, including the game winning two-point conversion in the 70-68 win over Oxford. He finished with 119 yards on 19 carries. He threw in four tackles on defense, too.

Kamden Wilson - Andover Central

Wilson had two sacks to help spur a defense on that held Goddard to 173 yards of total offense in their 41-13 win. They had been averaging 280 yards per game coming in but Wilson and the Jag defense shut them down. He's a part of why the Jaguar defense is allowing only 12.8 points per game this season.

Hunter Lowmaster - Flinthills

The junior quarterback had 103 yards of total offense, (60 rushing, 43 passing) and scored three touchdowns. He had a touchdown pass to Conner Sigg in the comeback in the wild triple overtime game. Oh, he was a cool 3 of 3 passing on the night as well with zero turnovers.

Tyler Barnett - Augusta

Barnett's second week at tailback is his second week on the top performer's list. He scored another touchdown and while he didn't break the 100-yard mark like he did against Circle, he was impactful, running for 72 yards as he split time with Holt Williams. He's developing into a real bulldozer type of runner that defense are struggling to bring down.

Jalen Rice - El Dorado

The junior do-everything-man for El Dorado had 134 all-purpose yards for El Dorado and a touchdown. I say all-purpose yards because he caught a shovel pass in the first quarter the statistician counted as a run. So, I'm not quite sure what his real receiving is but they said he had 86 rushing, 27 receiving but it was definitely more receiving yards than 27. He also had 21 return yards as well.

Charles Chaney has been the Sports Editor for the Butler County Times-Gazette since Aug. 2019. You can reach him at cchaney@butlercountytimesgazette.com or on Twitter at @ChuckChaneyBCTG.